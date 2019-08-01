Over half of all Mexicans use the Internet

Leer en español

Mexico has more than 82.7 million people over 6 years old connected to the Internet, which represents a penetration of more than 71%, according to the 15th edition of the Survey of Habits of Internet Users in Mexico, presented by the Mx Internet Association.

The rise of this kind of user corresponded to 4.3%, by increasing from 79.1 million in 2017-2018 to 82.7 million surfers in 2019.

According to Renato Juárez, vice-president of research of the Mx Internet Association, this shows that the growth of connected users is reaching a level of stability.

He mentioned that it is normal for the acceleration of growth to slow down since the number of surfers is more than half the possible users, 82.7 surfers from 131 million people.

The study showed that the average Internet connection time is of 8 hours and 20 minutes a day, only 8 minutes more than last year, followed by the time of watching TV, which is of 2 hours and 20 minutes (40 minutes less than in 2018), and listening to the radio reached 2 hours (15 minutes more than last year).

At what time does Mexico surf the web?

According to the survey, the peak hours of connection this year in Mexico are at noon (12-14h) and in the afternoon (16-19h). Compared to previous studies, the use was at the beginning and the end of the day.

The use of the Internet

Social networks are still among the most usual activities on the Internet; 82% of users connect to them. In second place is the use of messaging and calling apps, and 77% use it to send and receive e-mails.

In fourth place is the use of searching for information with 76%, followed by 68% who use online maps.

Financial transactions increased by 5% compared to the previous year (56% in 2018 vs 58% in 2019) and streaming movies climbed two positions, from 8th place last year to the 6th this year.

Among the devices used for surfing the web are smartphones, videogames consoles, and wearables.

The use of mobility apps increases

In Mexico, mobility apps had a growth of 5%; according to the MX Internet Association 41% of surfers request transportation online, most of them for comfort and safety, and they normally use them for going home, going to work, going out at night, and sending transportation to family or friends.

The study also addressed the measure of the impact of different social media among Mexicans.

Facebook remains the main social network in Mexico with 99% of the surfers, followed by Whatsapp (93%), and YouTube (82%). Instagram had a relevant growth (63%), while Twitter lost 10% (39%). For its part, Waze gained ground and is now in 6th place with 29% of surfers.

Each surfer uses an average of 5 social networks and only 1% says not to use any. Surfers spend 31% of their time online in a social network.

In the framework of the World Wide Web Day, the Mx Internet Association highlighted that 59% of Mexican surfers have been using this tool for at least 8 years.



