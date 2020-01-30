Over 30,000 people have injured themselves while trying to cut an avocado in the U.S.

Leer en español

During the Super Bowl, the most consumed dish is guacamole. However, this date is also the day when the majority of “avocado hand” injuries are registered in the U.S.

Guacamole, the most coveted Super Bowl snack

According to The Wall Street Journal, there were around 27,059 “avocado hand” injuries between 2013 and 2017. Moreover, researchers from Emory University explain that there were 50,413 injuries linked to avocado consumption between 1998 and 2007,

Super Bowl guacamole threatened by Mexican fuel shortage

According to the researchers, people injure themselves because they use a knife to remove the avocado pit instead of a spoon; however, this is the way Mexican people remove the pits and injuries are quite uncommon.

According to the media outlet, over 1 and a half million kilos of avocado are eaten during Super Bowl Sunday in the U.S.

Avocado, from Mexico to the world

