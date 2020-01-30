30 | ENE | 2020

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Over 30,000 people have injured themselves while trying to cut an avocado in the U.S.
Over 30,000 people have injured themselves while trying to cut an avocado in the U.S.
According to the researchers, people injure themselves because they use a knife to remove the avocado pit instead of a spoon - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Over 30,000 people have injured themselves while trying to cut an avocado in the U.S.

English
30/01/2020
16:09
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
Thousands of “avocado hand” injuries take place during the Super Bowl

Leer en español

During the Super Bowl, the most consumed dish is guacamole. However, this date is also the day when the majority of “avocado handinjuries are registered in the U.S.

Guacamole, the most coveted Super Bowl snack

According to The Wall Street Journal, there were around 27,059 “avocado handinjuries between 2013 and 2017. Moreover, researchers from Emory University explain that there were 50,413 injuries linked to avocado consumption between 1998 and 2007,

Super Bowl guacamole threatened by Mexican fuel shortage

According to the researchers, people injure themselves because they use a knife to remove the avocado pit instead of a spoon; however, this is the way Mexican people remove the pits and injuries are quite uncommon.

According to the media outlet, over 1 and a half million kilos of avocado are eaten during Super Bowl Sunday in the U.S.

Avocado, from Mexico to the world

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Avocado-less guac: I can’t believe it’s not guacamole!

Avocado-less guac: I can’t believe it’s not guacamole!

English
2019-07-31
Guacamole, the most coveted Super Bowl snack

Guacamole, the most coveted Super Bowl snack

English
2020-01-29
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishavocado handavocadoSuper BowlGuacamole

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 