Femicide in Mexico

Michael Bublé returns to Mexico City
Bublé will perform in Mexico City Arena - Photo: Taken from Michael Bublé’s website

Michael Bublé returns to Mexico City

10/09/2019
Five years ago, the Canadian of Italian descent sold out his two shows at Mexico City

Mexico City Arena will open its doors once more to one of the greatest exponents of Big Band nowadays, Michael Bublé, who will come back to the capital of the country.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Canadian of Italian descent announced today his show within the tour called “An Evening with Michael Bublé” which will take place next April 23rd, 2020.

Five years ago, Bublé gave to shows at the same venue in Azcapotzalco which were sold out.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The exclusive tickets presale for Santander will be from September 11 to 13. General ticket sales will be available since September 14 through Superboletos, El Palacio de Hierro, Innovasports, Soriana, Farmacias del Ahorro, directly in Mexico City Arena’s box office, and by phone (55-5515-4100).

