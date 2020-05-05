Mexico has flattened the COVID-19 curve

Leer en español

According to Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s COVID-19 czar, the country has flattened the COVID-19 curve now that it has registered the doubling of novel coronavirus cases every six days. However, he emphasized that this doesn’t mean there are no more positive cases, but that the spread of the virus has slowed down.

Dr. López-Gatell explained that the epidemic has slowed down after implementing mitigation measures such as physical distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Gatell emphasized contagions decreased by 70% after the government implemented physical distancing measures.

Through social media, Dr. Gatell said that the epidemic has started to slow down, similar to the situation in Switzerland and Sweden, and cited https://ourworldindata.org, a website funded by Oxford University.

Estamos aplanando la curva, lo que significa que si no hubiéramos hecho las intervenciones masivas de la Jornada Nacional de Sana Distancia, habríamos tenido muchos más casos en una forma muy precipitada. Hemos reducido entre el 60 y 75% los contagios. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/vmLssLx3wE — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 5, 2020

Mexican authorities implemented physical distancing measures, especially in large cities, weeks ago; as well as the closure of non-essential businesses, schools, and public places. In Mexico City, the use of face masks is mandatory in the streets and inside public transport.

