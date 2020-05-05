 
05 | MAY | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexico has flattened the COVID-19 curve

05/05/2020
18:40
Perla Miranda, Alberto Morales y Pedro Villa y Caña
Mexico implemented physical distancing measures weeks ago - Photo: Sergio Tapia/EL UNIVERSAL

Mexico City
After weeks of struggle, the epidemic has started to slow down

According to Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s COVID-19 czar, the country has flattened the COVID-19 curve now that it has registered the doubling of novel coronavirus cases every six days. However, he emphasized that this doesn’t mean there are no more positive cases, but that the spread of the virus has slowed down.

Dr. López-Gatell explained that the epidemic has slowed down after implementing mitigation measures such as physical distancing and stay-at-home orders. 

Recommended: COVID-19 Live Updates: Mexico

Gatell emphasized contagions decreased by 70% after the government implemented physical distancing measures.

Through social media, Dr. Gatell said that the epidemic has started to slow down, similar to the situation in Switzerland and Sweden, and cited https://ourworldindata.org, a website funded by Oxford University.

Mexican authorities implemented physical distancing measures, especially in large cities, weeks ago; as well as the closure of non-essential businesses, schools, and public places. In Mexico City, the use of face masks is mandatory in the streets and inside public transport. 

Recommended: The COVID-19 pandemic will reach its peak in Mexico City this week

gm
 

