Mexico: Feminist activist murdered in Ciudad Juárez
The 26-year-old woman leaves a small child behind - Photo: Taken from Isabel Cabanillas’ Instagram account

Mexico: Feminist activist murdered in Ciudad Juárez

20/01/2020
15:53
Ibeth Mancinas
Mexico City
Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre, an artist and feminist activist, was murdered in Ciudad Juárez

Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre, an artist and feminist activist, was murdered in Ciudad Juárez, in the state of Chihuahua. Her death was confirmed hours after she was reported as missing.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Isabel Cabanillas was 26 years old, she was a fashion designer, painter, and a member of the group “Daughters of our Working Mothers” ("Hijas de Nuestra Maquilera Madre").

On January 17, her family and friends reported she went missing. Her body was found the next day, with gunshot wounds.

On January 19, her family, friends, and feminist groups protested to demand justice for the young woman.

10 women are murdered in Mexico every day

