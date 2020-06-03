Mexico City wins WWF’s One Planet City Challenge over its actions to fight climate change

Leer en español

Due to its commitment to fight climate change, Mexico City has been granted the One Planet City Challenge 2020.

Les comparto el premio que recibimos como Ciudad, de la prestigiada organización WWF Internacional. Ganadora del One Planet City Challenge 2019-2020 por comprometerse con los objetivos del acuerdo de París sobre Cambio Climático ( carta original y traducción). pic.twitter.com/pTYZKq61G2 — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 2, 2020

The international jury recognized Mexico City’s global efforts in the benefit of the environment to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions as well as its actions to fulfill the commitments of the Global Climate Action Agenda.

La #CDMX ganó el título de Capital Global en el Desafío de Ciudades de WWF 2019-2020, superando a nivel mundial a otras 255 urbes de 53 países por sus acciones de mitigación y adaptación ante el #CambioClimático. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hplmk1OhMs — WWF México (@WWF_Mexico) June 3, 2020

The One Planet City Challenge, promoted by the World Wildlife Fund, is a biannual competition among cities all over the world that has the objective to endorse the transition toward a sustainable future and bolster the fulfillment of the Paris Agreement.

This year, over 250 cities, municipalities, and Metropolitan areas competed at a global level, from which an international jury of experts determined Mexico City was the one that complied with all the plans regarding the efforts focused on the 1.5 C of maximum global warming.

El #DesafíoDeCiudades busca movilizar la acción de las ciudades en su camino hacia la sustentabilidad. En esta edición, se evaluó la alineación de las ciudades a la meta de mantener el aumento global de la temperatura por debajo de 1.5 °C, como marca el Acuerdo de París (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vtOKvtZ8tn — WWF México (@WWF_Mexico) June 3, 2020

According to the WWF, “presenting Mexico City with the WWF’s One Planet City Challenge was impressive and one of the strongest at a global level. Our analysis shows that Mexico City has achieved the objective of the 1.5 C set on the Paris Agreement, which confirms its lofty ambitions in the [environmental] matters, mainly regarding its local context.”

Hence, Mexico City was globally recognized for its fight against climate change and for improving the environment.

