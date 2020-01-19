Mexico City: Subway escalators breakdown because of urine
According to Mexico City authorities, 25% of the failures registered in the metro escalators are sparked by urine.
Official Fermín Rafael Ramírez Alonso said that the stations with this problem are Tacubaya and Chabacano, among others. He also asked users not to urinate in the escalators since this damages and decimates the service.
Photo: Courtesy of the local government
The government official added that there are other reasons behind the breakdowns, including excessive weight, running, and other incidents.
The federal government is set to invest MXN $270 million to fix the 55 escalators in 2020 and 2021; another 207 will be replaced.
The other 141 escalators will be fixed after 2021.
The escalators are between 20 and 38 years old.
