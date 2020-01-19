19 | ENE | 2020

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexico City: Subway escalators breakdown because of urine
Mexico City: Subway escalators breakdown because of urine
Mexico City’s metro system started operating on September 1969 - Photo: File Photo/XINHUA Summary: Millions of users use the subway system every day

Mexico City: Subway escalators breakdown because of urine

English
19/01/2020
15:05
Salvador Corona
Mexico City
-A +A
Millions of users use the subway system every day

Leer en español

According to Mexico City authorities, 25% of the failures registered in the metro escalators are sparked by urine.

Mexico City and its chaotic public transport

Official Fermín Rafael Ramírez Alonso said that the stations with this problem are Tacubaya and Chabacano, among others. He also asked users not to urinate in the escalators since this damages and decimates the service.
 

escalators.jpg
Photo: Courtesy of the local government

The government official added that there are other reasons behind the breakdowns, including excessive weight, running, and other incidents.

The federal government is set to invest MXN $270 million to fix the 55 escalators in 2020 and 2021; another 207 will be replaced.

Mexico City's subway: a huge challenge

The other 141 escalators will be fixed after 2021.

The escalators are between 20 and 38 years old.

Adult males at highest risk of suicide in Mexico City subway

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mexico City subway collapses

Mexico City subway collapses

English
2018-11-28
Mexico City's subway: the most dangerous for women

Mexico City's subway: the most dangerous for women

English
2018-11-15
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishmetrosubwayMexico CityMexico City’s Metro

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 