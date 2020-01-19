Mexico City: Subway escalators breakdown because of urine

Leer en español

According to Mexico City authorities, 25% of the failures registered in the metro escalators are sparked by urine.

Official Fermín Rafael Ramírez Alonso said that the stations with this problem are Tacubaya and Chabacano, among others. He also asked users not to urinate in the escalators since this damages and decimates the service.





Photo: Courtesy of the local government

The government official added that there are other reasons behind the breakdowns, including excessive weight, running, and other incidents.

The federal government is set to invest MXN $270 million to fix the 55 escalators in 2020 and 2021; another 207 will be replaced.

The other 141 escalators will be fixed after 2021.

Trabajamos para sustituir escaleras eléctricas en diversas estaciones de la Red, mejoramos la movilidad y seguridad de las personas usarías. Plan de renovación de escaleras 2020 - 2021. #ElMetroEsTuyoCuídalo #MetroAMetro pic.twitter.com/zLDQXIEX5e — MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) January 14, 2020

The escalators are between 20 and 38 years old.

