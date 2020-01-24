Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

COVID-19: Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases

Mexico's government said on Friday it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy
The new coronavirus discovered in China should not be the SARS of 2020

Coronavirus outbreak is an international emergency

New coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak

COVID-19: Suspected case registered in Mexico City

Coronavirus outbreak is an international emergency

COVID-19: 10 Mexicans return home from Wuhan after quarantine in France

Banxico cuts Mexico's 2020 economic growth forecast on coronavirus risk

In its quarterly economic report, Banxico lowered its growth outlook for this year to between 0.5% and 1.5%, from a prior estimate of 0.8% to 1.8%
Recession confirmed: Mexican economy shrank in 2019

Recession phase: Mexico's economy contracts for the first time in a decade

Daughter of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader arrested in the U.S.

The Jalisco New Generation cartel is considered as one of the largest and most dangerous criminal organizations
"El Menchito," son of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader, is extradited to the U.S.

The 6 Mexican drug cartels fueling the U.S. drug and opioid crisis

U.S. prosecutors make shocking claims against Genaro García Luna

If convicted, Genaro García Luna faces life imprisonment
Genaro García Luna's alleged accomplices include his wife and sister

The two previous administrations allegedly transferred millions to account linked to Genaro García Luna

U.S. dismisses lawsuit over shooting of Mexican teen slain by Border Patrol agent

The U.S. Supreme Court barred a lawsuit against the Border Patrol agent, refusing to open the door for foreign nationals to pursue civil rights cases in American courts in such incidents
U.S. deeply-rooted hostility toward Mexico

Mexico and the United States mourn El Paso shooting

MSC Meraviglia cruise ship to dock in Cozumel, Mexico despite coronavirus fears

A passenger cruise ship is headed for Mexico's port city of Cozumel after Jamaican and Grand Cayman authorities barred its passengers from disembarking due to fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus
In sickness and in health: Mexican couple endures coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan

Suspected COVID-19 case registered in San Luis Potosí tests negative

Makech, the mysterious fund created by Emilio Lozoya

Lozoya allegedly laundered money in Mexico, Switzerland, the Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Brazil, and Germany
New Mexican government bans Odebrecht from federal projects

Mexico to launch criminal probe into Odebrecht

Suspected COVID-19 case registered in San Luis Potosí tests negative

Health authorities are implementing the corresponding protocols to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in Mexico
COVID-19: Mexicans abroad tell their stories from ground zero

COVID-19: 10 Mexicans return home from Wuhan after quarantine in France

Recession confirmed: Mexican economy shrank in 2019

Mexico's economy was weaker than initially estimated in the final three months of 2019, shrinking by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, prolonging a mild recession
Banxico cuts interbank rate for fifth time in a row

Recession phase: Mexico's economy contracts for the first time in a decade

Cyberattack at Mexico's Economy Ministry

Mexican institutions are heavily targeted by cyberattacks
The Pemex cyberattack could have caused data loss

Cybercrime, a challenge for Mexican science

Mexican women face harsher prison sentences

Sexism, inequality, and misogyny also permeate the Mexican justice system
Rehabilitation through boxing at a woman's prison in Morelos

Authorities search for clandestine graves inside former Topo Chico prison

Kahlúa, the original Mexican coffee liqueur that keeps on giving

Kahlúa is a tasty coffee liqueur crafted from the finest ingredients that grow in Veracruz
What is femicide?

In Mexico, the term gained notoriety when it was translated as "feminicidio" by Marcela Lagarde
The Universe of Leonardo Da Vinci: the technological breakthroughs of the Italian genius take over Mexico City

The temporary exhibition will include 30 machines created by Da Vinci
Mexico returns Yoruba archeological piece to Nigeria

The bronze sculpture from the Yoruba people was seized in Mexico City
A quest for geometric abstraction: Mexican artist José G. Veites and his bond to color and dimension

José G. Veites establishes a dialogue possible by means of the creation of an artificial dimension
Mexican archeologists recover ancient monolith

The limestone slab is characterized by a full-length feline carved in relief
UNAM students design toys for cerebral palsy rehabilitation

The toys stimulate the nervous system's strength and balance in children with cerebral palsy
Young Mexican harpist wins international classical music award in NY

Eréndira Yaretzi Morales Flores won the first place of the Golden Classical Music Awards
Goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota protests against femicide in Mexico

Cota's gesture contrasts with misogynistic incidents that took place in the soccer world recently
Great Mayan Aquifer: Mexico to digitalize cenotes in Yucatán and Quintana Roo

The purpose of the Great Mayan Aquifer is to create reproductions available to the public
Mexico recovers rare 500-year-old coins located in the U.S.

The coins are made of copper and belong to pre-Columbian cultures in Michoacán and Guerrero
English indie rock band Foals returns to Mexico

Foals was created in 2005 in Oxford, England
Mexican women call for a national strike after a series of brutal femicides

Recent femicide cases such as Fátima Aldrighetti, Ingrid Escamilla, and Abril Pérez have sparked outrage in Mexico

Fátima, a 7-year-old girl, was abducted and murdered in Mexico City

The atrocious femicide of Ingrid Escamilla sparks outrage in Mexico

Abril Pérez was murdered while Mexicans complained about feminist protests

Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law

Violence erupted in demonstrations for & against the Citizenship Amendment Act as it makes it easier for non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician, passes away

Mass shooting in Germany spark debate over far-right terror threat

Brexit day: Britain leaves the EU, steps into transition period

Coronavirus outbreak is an international emergency

Our day has come: Sinn Féin's victory marks a new age in Irish politics

Left-wing Sinn Féin's first electoral victory will have an increased influence both on Ireland as in the upcoming negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom

Nayib Bukele shows his messianic face threatening El Salvador's Congress

Trump's "Deal of the century:" Another one hundred years of injustice in Palestine?

Britain is out of the European Union. What comes after?

Mexican authorities fail to investigate crimes against women

Impunity rates increased to 95% in 2019

Christopher Landau exposes fake flag

Mexico: death penalty and chemical castration

Political party exploits femicide for political purposes