Mexico is among the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 death tolls

27/05/2020
21:26
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
A doctor, wearing full protective equipment, takes notes as he screens a patient with symptoms of coronavirus - Photo: Francisco Seco/AP

Mexico is among the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 death tolls

Mexico City
The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 346,000 lives worldwide

Leer en español

Global infections from the novel coronavirus surpassed five million on Thursday as the pandemic played out unevenly across the planet, with China eager to declare a victory, Europe tentatively emerging from its shell, and deaths still rising in hotspots in Latin America.

The grim milestone is still only a fraction of the true number of infections from a virus that has claimed more than 346,000 lives in its whirl around the globe, according to official sources.

And while many hard-hit European countries have significantly curbed the rise of cases, Latin America has been in the grip of an infection surge.

In this vein, Mexico overtook China’s COVID-19 death toll on May 15 as the Latin American country struggles to cope with soaring numbers of infections.

On May 21, Mexico joined the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 death tolls, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus tally.

As of May 27, the United States has registered 100,271 fatalities, followed by the United Kingdom with 37,542 COVID-19 related deaths, and Italy with 33,072.

Meanwhile, France has 28,599 COVID-19 related deaths to date while Spain has 27,117 fatalities.

Brazil has 25,598 fatalities, followed by Belgium with 9,364 COVID-19 related deaths, Mexico with 8,597 deaths, Germany with 8,428, and Iran with 7,564.
 

The ten countries with the highest COVID-19 death tolls
 
United States 100,271 COVID-19 related deaths
United Kingdom 37,542 COVID-19 related deaths
Italy 33,072 COVID-19 related deaths
France 28,599 COVID-19 related deaths
Spain 27,117 COVID-19 related deaths
Brazil 25,598 COVID-19 related deaths
Belgium 9,364 COVID-19 related deaths
Mexico 8,597 COVID-19 related deaths
Germany 8,428 COVID-19 related deaths
Iran 7,564 COVID-19 related deaths

In spite of the projections, Mexico’s lockdown will be partially lifted between May 17 and June 1 depending on how the pandemic has affected each municipality, although elders and other vulnerable groups from all over the country are urged to stay home.

