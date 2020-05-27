Mexico is among the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 death tolls
Global infections from the novel coronavirus surpassed five million on Thursday as the pandemic played out unevenly across the planet, with China eager to declare a victory, Europe tentatively emerging from its shell, and deaths still rising in hotspots in Latin America.
The grim milestone is still only a fraction of the true number of infections from a virus that has claimed more than 346,000 lives in its whirl around the globe, according to official sources.
And while many hard-hit European countries have significantly curbed the rise of cases, Latin America has been in the grip of an infection surge.
In this vein, Mexico overtook China’s COVID-19 death toll on May 15 as the Latin American country struggles to cope with soaring numbers of infections.
On May 21, Mexico joined the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 death tolls, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus tally.
As of May 27, the United States has registered 100,271 fatalities, followed by the United Kingdom with 37,542 COVID-19 related deaths, and Italy with 33,072.
Meanwhile, France has 28,599 COVID-19 related deaths to date while Spain has 27,117 fatalities.
Brazil has 25,598 fatalities, followed by Belgium with 9,364 COVID-19 related deaths, Mexico with 8,597 deaths, Germany with 8,428, and Iran with 7,564.
|United States
|100,271 COVID-19 related deaths
|United Kingdom
|37,542 COVID-19 related deaths
|Italy
|33,072 COVID-19 related deaths
|France
|28,599 COVID-19 related deaths
|Spain
|27,117 COVID-19 related deaths
|Brazil
|25,598 COVID-19 related deaths
|Belgium
|9,364 COVID-19 related deaths
|Mexico
|8,597 COVID-19 related deaths
|Germany
|8,428 COVID-19 related deaths
|Iran
|7,564 COVID-19 related deaths
In spite of the projections, Mexico’s lockdown will be partially lifted between May 17 and June 1 depending on how the pandemic has affected each municipality, although elders and other vulnerable groups from all over the country are urged to stay home.
