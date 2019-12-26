Mexican students create sustainable go-kart

Leer en español

Mexican students from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) created sustainable go-kart that works with a solar panel, photovoltaic panels, and a regenerative suspension that make it one of a kind.

Have you heard of the Mexican students who created a robotic hand for people with disabilities?

For the construction of the AT1 prototype, the students of the “Miguel Bernard” Center of Scientific and Technologic Studies (CECyT) won first place in the Electric and Electronic category of the 28th Contest “Award to Best Prototypes” of IPN’s middle-level education.



Bruno Aranda Urquieta, Axel León García, Edgar García Manciano, Joel de Santiago Torres, Jopheth Pérez Juárez, Javier Curiel Alcántara, and Iván Sánchez Cortés explained that the go-kart is a result of their technical level dissertation and that it took them a year and a half to build it.

Do you know the Mexican students who generate energy with recycled water?

The sixth-semester students also stressed that the vehicle has a lights system, and electronic engine system, and four lead-acid batteries that reach an electric tension from 48 volts to 20 amperes, which allows it to have a speed of up to 33 km per hour.

The go-kart operates by absorbing energy through its solar panel, however, it also charges through its brake system and its suspension; this is possible because the mechanic energy generated by motion turns, first, into kinetic energy and then, into electricity.

Have you heard of the Mexican girl who created a solar power heater for impoverished families?

The youths began this project with the study of the systems of a conventional car but later on chose a model that could generate its own energy.

Did you know a Mexican student created a self-regenerative rubber pavement?

mp

