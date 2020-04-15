15 | ABR | 2020

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // The Mexican navy is producing personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The Mexican navy is producing personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic
On average, the navy is producing 800 sets of personal protective equipment every day - Photo: Taken from the Semar’s Twitter account

The Mexican navy is producing personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic

English
15/04/2020
17:20
Manuel Espino
Mexico City
-A +A
The navy has 8 hospitals, which have been modified to care for patients infected with COVID-19

Leer en español

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and since the country will likely enter the third phase of its contingency plan soon, the Navy Ministry (Semar) is working on producing personal protective equipment for the navy personnel who will treat patients infected with COVID-19

Through its factory, the Semar will produce face masks, proximity suits, bedding, pajamas, surgical gowns, among other equipment.

On average, the navy is producing 800 sets of personal protective equipment every day. 

Recommended: Mexico will open 10 voluntary isolation centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The equipment will be distributed among navy doctors who will treat patients infected with coronavirus and who are interned in navy hospitals. 

Currently, the navy has 8 hospitals that have been modified to properly care for COVID-19 patients who show serious symptoms. 

Moreover, it will open 10 isolation centers to treat 4,000 with mild symptoms in Mexico City, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz. 

Recommended: The Mexican army to control 17 hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic

gm

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mexico will open 10 voluntary isolation centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic 

Mexico to open 10 voluntary isolation centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic 

English
2020-04-13
Mexico’s army will deploy 16,750 members to control the COVID-19 crisis

Mexico’s army will deploy 16,750 members to control the COVID-19 crisis

English
2020-03-25
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishCovid-19Coronavirus in MexiconavyPersonal Protective EquipmentSemar

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 