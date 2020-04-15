The Mexican navy is producing personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Leer en español

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and since the country will likely enter the third phase of its contingency plan soon, the Navy Ministry (Semar) is working on producing personal protective equipment for the navy personnel who will treat patients infected with COVID-19.

Through its factory, the Semar will produce face masks, proximity suits, bedding, pajamas, surgical gowns, among other equipment.

On average, the navy is producing 800 sets of personal protective equipment every day.

The equipment will be distributed among navy doctors who will treat patients infected with coronavirus and who are interned in navy hospitals.

Currently, the navy has 8 hospitals that have been modified to properly care for COVID-19 patients who show serious symptoms.

Moreover, it will open 10 isolation centers to treat 4,000 with mild symptoms in Mexico City, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

