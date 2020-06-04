Leer en español

Is López-Gatell interested in running for office?

We’ve been told that one of the things said by Health Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell during an interview with EL UNIVERSAL called the attention of some. When asked if he was interested in contending for a popular election position, the doctor said he wasn’t interested at the moment. We’ve been told that inside the current administration, some government officials said the epidemiologist already speaks like a politician and avoids saying he’s not interested in a career in politics. So for now, Dr. López-Gatell is sending a message. The question is, what’s going to happen when the spotlight is no longer in him once the pandemic is over?

No more AMLOfests

We’ve been told that President López Obrador must forget about hosting a public event for his government report, which he issues every three months. On July 1, the President will present the report at the National Palace without any guests present. Nevertheless, López Obrador has another state of the union address on December 1, and if the pandemic is controlled by then, he might host an event at the Zócalo.

Victims of austerity

The current government made a promise to a society hurt by war and said it would listen to the victims of said war. Now, the Mexican government only has one institution: The Executive Commission for Victim Assistance. However, the commission led by Mara Gómez doesn’t have resources to pay rent and salaries after austerity measures were implemented amid the pandemic. The current government was elected because a lot of people thought there would be justice after experiencing human rights violations amid the war against organized crime. Now, these could be the victims of austerity measures.

When will senators go back to work

The pandemic and the lack of real sessions have resulted in many issues not being discussed at the Senate. Moreover, Ricardo Rodríguez Vargas’ appointment as the prosecutor at the Tax Payer Defense office is still pending. Thanks to a surge in contagions, there will be a virtual sesión in the Senate next Wednesday, although important decisions can’t be made online.

