The link between Rosario Robles, Carlos Ahumada, and Juan Collado

Leer en español

Fifteen years after an explosive video shook the Mexican left, some of the characters involved in the so-called video scandal have crossed their paths once again. But this time, they are part of a crusade against corruption.

In March 2004, a series of videos were a huge political blow against the administration of then-mayor Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Now, 15 years later, three of those involved in the release of those videos were arrested and two of them remain in jail: Carlos Ahumada, Rosario Robles, and Juan Collado.

Lawyer Juan Collado was arrested on July 9, after being accused of organized crime and of transactions involving illegally-sourced funds. He is currently in jail.

Rosario Robles was held in pretrial detention last week after being accused of improper exercise of public service and her possible involvement in a massive fraud known as the Estafa Maestra, a fraud that cost Mexican taxpayers at least MXN $5 billion.

Last Friday, businessman Carlos Ahumada was arrested in Argentina after Mexican authorities accused him of an MXN $1,472,000 tax fraud but it was announced he was released on Monday.

Nevertheless, Ahumada, Robles, and Collado are not the only ones behind the 2004 scandal that aimed to prevent López Obrador from becoming President, since polls named him as the best-positioned candidate to become President in 2006.

Back then, López Obrador claimed that other powerful politicians had also been involved in the plot: former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari and PAN member Diego Fernández de Cevallos.

In December 2000, López Obrador became Mexico City's mayor. His predecessor was Rosario Robles, also a member of the PRD, who took office as acting mayor in 1999 to substitute Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas.

In March 2004, René Bejarano, also a PRD member and one of López Obrador's closest aides, was recorded receiving wads of bills from businessman Carlos Ahumada, who was in a relationship with Rosario Robles.

According to Ahumada, Carlos Collado was key in the distribution of the tapes, which were allegedly bought for MXN $68 million by former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari and PAN member Diego Fernández de Cevallos.

The distribution of those videos had a negative impact on López Obrador's image and electoral campaign and he lost the election to Felipe Calderón.



gm

