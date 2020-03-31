Leer en español

Jiménez Espriú defends President López Obrador

We’ve been told that some cabinet members have been defending President López Obrador on social media. For example, Communications and Transport Minister, Javier Jiménez Espriú, didn’t make sure that what he posted was verified information. When the minister called on people to stay home and prevent the spread of COVID-19, a Twitter user responded: “Do you really think Mexico is everything? We need a message issued by the President on TV and radio. Besides he still needs to understand. Have you seen him shaking hands with El Chapo’s mother today’” Minutes later, Espriú said: “that is an old video.” Nevertheless, his claims were wrong because López Obrador himself confirmed he shook hands with the 92-year-old woman on Sunday. Jiménez Espriú should verify his information before posting it to Twitter, especially before defending his boss.

Yucatán is serious about jail time

In the Yucatán administration, led by Governor Mauricio Vila, they claim the measures announced by the Governor and which include jail time for those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have symptoms and refuse to stay home, are legal and are established in Yucatán’s Legal Code and Health Law. They argue that the 189th article in the Legal Code establishes that those who know they are sick and don’t take the necessary measures to prevent putting others at risk could be sent to jail for up to three years. In regards to the Health Law, the 291st article establishes an isolation period for those who are sick and the 292nd article limits their transit. The question is if these laws would ever be validated by the Supreme Court.

The Coparmex will help small companies

In the midst of a confrontation sparked by the government’s plans and actions, the Coparmex, led by Gustavo de Hoyos, is sending messages to business leaders throughout the country, to offer them assistance to train the 36,000 small and medium companies affiliated. We’ve been told that business leaders will start learning about working from home, marketing, e-commerce, and emotional intelligence later this week. Despite the clashes between the federal government and Gustavo de Hoyos, we’ve been told that business leaders have to start working to prevent serious damages to the Mexican economy, sparked by coronavirus.

Outsourcing is a pending issue

We’ve been told that in the midst of a sanitary emergency sparked by COVID-19, someone asked President López Obrador about outsourcing, an issue that has divided and confronted the ruling party, Morena. The President said that this is not to time to handle that issue and that the legislative branch, executive branch, and business sector must reach an agreement. We’ve been told the President was ready to answer the question.

