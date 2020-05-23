How to properly wash and store cloth face masks

Cloth face masks worn during the coronavirus pandemic should be washed regularly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts recommend wearing a mask made from cotton fabric, such as T-shirts, or scarves and bandannas, when you are outside and unable to maintain social distancing from others.

Recommended: Scenes from the pandemic: Face masks are the new normal of everyday life in Mexico

The covering should be washed daily after use, says Penni Watts, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's School of Nursing.

Make sure to always remove face masks correctly and wash your hands after handling or touching them.

It is best to clean your mask in a washing machine or with soap and hot water. You can include your face masks with your regular laundry.

If you are washing your cloth face mask by hand, the CDC suggests preparing a bleach solution by mixing 5 tablespoons of household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or 4 teaspoons of household bleach per quart of room temperature water.

You should check that your bleach is intended for disinfection for some of them are not. In addition, never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser for safety reasons.

Soak the cloth mask in the bleach solution for 5 minutes and rinse it thoroughly with cool or room temperature water.

The mask should be dried completely. Dry it in a hot dryer, if possible.

Recommended: COVID-19 mask debate: When and how to use masks properly

Watts advises storing the clean, dry mask in a new paper bag to keep it safe from germs.

Wearing a cloth face covering CORRECTLY can help prevent the spread of #COVID19 to others. When you go out on essential trips, follow these “do’s”. If you have a child, remember those under age 2 should not wear a face covering. See https://t.co/lxWMe4NUBD. pic.twitter.com/6NmGu2CHm5 — CDC (@CDCgov) May 17, 2020

The CDC has urged people to use washable cloth coverings to ensure there are enough surgical and N95 masks for medical workers.

Recommended: COVID-19: It's now mandatory to wear face masks in Mexico City

mp

