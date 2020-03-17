How to boost your immune system

Leer en español

Now that the world is facing tough times, it’s essential to stay healthier and stronger than ever. Factors such as stress, an unhealthy diet, and social gatherings make us more vulnerable to respiratory diseases, however, there are foods and vitamins that can help you to strengthen your general health,and as a result, the immune system.

According to Harvard Medical School, the immune system requires balance and harmony. Although scientists are still learning about the immune system, especially the effects of diet, exercise, age, psychological stress, and other factors.

General recommendations include not smoking, eat fruits and vegetables, exercise, get enough sleep, wash your hands frequently, try to minimize stress, and cook meat properly.

It is important to mention that as we age, the “immune response capability becomes reduced, which in turn contributes to more infections and more cancer.”

There are few studies of the effects of nutrition on the immune system, however, a healthy diet can contribute to general good health and therefore to a healthy immune system.

Although oranges are rich in vitamin C, they’re not the only foods you should be eating. Include red bell pepper, broccoli, garlic, ginger, spinach, yogurt, almonds, turmeric, green tea, papaya, kiwi, poultry, sunflower seeds, and shellfish,

Three-quarters of the cells that form the immune system are produced in the gut microbiota, so it is important to eat foods such as kefir, jocoque or labneh, yogurt, and food rich in fiber.

If you don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables, you can take vitamins.

Other highly recommended foods, spices, and herbs are turmeric, cinnamon, clove, coriander, and ginger are antibacterial and inflammatory agents.

