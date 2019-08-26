Governor says his administration detected child trafficking cases in Puebla

Leer en español

The new Puebla governor, Luis Miguel Barbosa Huerta, announced that the new administration discovered several cases of children trafficking.

During an event to present the System of Comprehensive Protection of Children and Teenagers, the governor announced he will file a lawsuit.

“There are documented cases of child trafficking, it's terrible. Once we have more elements, [the case] is going to be the subject of complaints.”

Hoy, tomé protesta a las y los responsables del Sistema de Protección Integral de Defensa de Niñas, Niños y Adolescentes en el Estado de #Puebla y sus 217 municipios, para que trabajen leal y patrióticamente por el bienestar de la niñez y juventud poblana. pic.twitter.com/oq48bWsSs9 — Miguel Barbosa (@MBarbosaMX) August 23, 2019

Barbosa explained that the cases are being investigated although he didn't say when did the crimes happen.

The governor also said that the local DIF worked as a political operation center and didn't focus on helping children and families.



