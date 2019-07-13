FGR guards house of Lozoya’s wife in Ixtapa

13 | JUL | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Emilio Lozoya & Marielle Eckes – Photo: Marcial González/EL UNIVERSAL

13/07/2019
09:26
Pedro Villa y Caña
Mexico City
It is presumed that the property located in a luxurious house subdivision was part of a bribe from Altos Hornos de México to Lozoya

Since last Thursday, officials of Mexico Attorney General’s Office (FGR)are guarding a property of Marielle Helene Eckes, wife of Emilio Lozoya Austin, former CEO of PEMEX, located in a luxurious house subdivision in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, and which was allegedly given as part of a bribe received from Altos Hornos de México S.A. (AHMSA)

Sources from the agency detailed to EL UNIVERSAL that the property is under guard of officials of the FGR and that the action follows the investigation file that resulted a week ago in the arrest warrants the agency obtained from a supervisory judge against Lozoya Austin, his wife, daughter, and mother, and also against Nelly A., owner of this house in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, allegedly a present from AHMSA to Lozoya.

In addition, the FGR informed that the accused have a red notice from Interpol in relation to the crimes allegedly committed in the case mentioned above, and that involves PEMEX. They also said that this case “was frozen for a long time In such a reprehensible way.”

Emilio Lozoya Austin and his sister Gilda also have arrest warrants against them for alleged acts of corruption and money laundering in the purchase of the useless plant of Agronitrogenados.

Involved in the same case is Alonso Ancira Elizondo, owner of AHMSA, who was arrested in Spain and who is now released on bail after paying EU € 1 million.
 

A Federal Judge stopped the execution of the arrest warrant against Emilio Lozoya. The measure does not include his relatives for they have yet to file the appeal
