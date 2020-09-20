The feminist movement continues to fight for equality and justice

Leer en español

Earlier this month, victims’ families and feminist activists occupied the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) in Mexico City and turned the government building into a shelter. With this, the feminist movement gained notoriety after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the activists to put their activities on hold. Nevertheless, feminists said the movement has not weakened, and that it has gained force through social media, and that they even came up with new ways to protest.

With this new feminist wave, the activists will reignite the movement in at least 25 states, attracting attention towards their demands, which include women’s rights, equality, no gender-based violence, no harassment, no enforced disappearances, and no more femicides.

The occupation of the CNDH offices in Mexico City was followed by several other physical and symbolic occupations throughout the country. Victims’ families and activists called on Rosario Piedra Ibarra and the federal government to listen to and fulfill the demands made by Mexican women.

The Mexican government can no longer ignore women and their demands because when they are dismissed, there is no justice, or they are not treated with equality, it could be said the government is an accomplice that supports misogyny and violence against women.

The issue is not only to handle and investigate specific femicide cases, but to implement a vision that includes the study, analysis, and the detailed planning of strategies to follow, as well as the creation of action and prevention protocols. All these measures must include the constant participation of feminist collectives and feminists NGOs, as well as experts with a gender perspective.

The government must create and implement a public policy aimed at equality, an issue that does not seem to be a priority for the current administration. Moreover, women’s anger is justified because, despite a surge in femicides and gender-based violence, the Mexican government seems to dismiss the demands made by feminists. It is time to listen to women.

