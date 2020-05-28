28 | MAY | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Federal judge halts the extradition of Karime Macías

28/05/2020
14:43
Diana Lastiri
Karime Macías is accused of embezzlement by Veracruz authorities - Photo: Agustín Salinas/EL UNIVERSAL

Diana Lastiri
Mexico City
Macías recently divorced Javier Duarte, the former Veracruz Governor

A federal judge halted the extradition of Karime Macía, the ex-wife of Javier Duarte, the former Veracruz Governor accused of money laundering and organized crime
 
The judge temporarily barred authorities from executing the extradition order against Karime Macías
 
The Attorney General’s Office has contested the judge’s decision in hopes that a collegiate tribunal will decide if the extradition order against Karime Macías will proceed.
 
Recommended: Karime Macías & Co: The family emporium
 
Javier Duarte’s ex-wife is accused of diverting MXN 112 million from DIF funds when she was the first lady on Veracruz.
 
In October 2019, Macías was arrested by UK authorities in London but she was released after paying her bail.
 
A Westminster court will start an extradition trial against Karime Macías on November 16, 2020. 
 
Since the woman fled Mexico to avoid her arrest, she has been living in one of the most exclusive and expensive London neighborhoods. 
 
Recommended: Karime Macías could be extradited to Mexico in late 2020
 
