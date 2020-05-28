Federal judge halts the extradition of Karime Macías
A federal judge halted the extradition of Karime Macía, the ex-wife of Javier Duarte, the former Veracruz Governor accused of money laundering and organized crime.
The judge temporarily barred authorities from executing the extradition order against Karime Macías.
The Attorney General’s Office has contested the judge’s decision in hopes that a collegiate tribunal will decide if the extradition order against Karime Macías will proceed.
Javier Duarte’s ex-wife is accused of diverting MXN 112 million from DIF funds when she was the first lady on Veracruz.
In October 2019, Macías was arrested by UK authorities in London but she was released after paying her bail.
A Westminster court will start an extradition trial against Karime Macías on November 16, 2020.
Since the woman fled Mexico to avoid her arrest, she has been living in one of the most exclusive and expensive London neighborhoods.
