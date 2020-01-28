Don’t miss these 3 tamal festivals in Mexico City

Leer en español

One of Mexico’s most delicious traditions is to eat tamales during Candlemas, celebrated on February 2.

This year, Mexico City will offer several tamal festivals!

1. Tamal and Atole Festival at Huerto Roma Verde

This year, a group of women called Adelitas Empresarias, an organization that promotes entrepreneurs in Tlaxcala, will offer the delicious traditional dishes on February 1 and 2. However, organizers are asking people to bring their own containers and reusable bags.

You can enjoy traditional tamales, as well as oaxaqueños, zacahuiles, corundas, sweet tamales, canarios, chipilín; in total, there will be 70 different varieties. In regards to atole, there will be many flavors available, such as guava, passion fruit, cajeta, rice, almond, champurrado, and more.

2. Tamal Festival at the National Museum of Popular Cultures

This museum located in the Coyoacán neighborhood will offer delicious tamales on from January 28 to February 3. Over 50 producers will participate in the event.

At the festival, you will enjoy savory and sweet tamales, as well as atole, champurrado, and coffee.

3. Vegan Tamal Fair 2020

The vegan feast will take place from January 31 to February 2. Local producers will offer a wide variety of vegan tamales, tacos, and other vegan products. The event is also pet-friendly!

