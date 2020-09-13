Cybercrime: Predators harass children and teenagers 

Leer en español

Mexico’s National Guard registered an alarming surge in cybercrimes against minors during the first half of 2020. These types of crimes increased amid the COVID-19 lock-down and because children and teenagers now spend more time on their phones and computers.

Moreover, child pornography has reached disturbing levels: a 157% increase, in contrast with numbers registered in 2019. Furthermore, pedophilia also reached startling levels after Mexican authorities revealed reports increased up to 17 times. While authorities registered 15 pedophilia cases in 2019, they have registered around 262 cases during the first half of 2020.

Although the surge in these types of crimes is shocking, these are reports filed by civilians and do not reflect the real issue throughout the country, which must be much worse. Since these reports did not become lawsuits filed before authorities, the majority of criminals denounced through anonymous messages or social media are free and continue harassing minors, both in-person and online.

Cyber-harassment against minors is not only a technology issue, but it also deals with depredation and moral degradation within society. Unfortunately, Mexico is one of the countries with the highest child pornography and pedophilia rates in the world, heinous crimes that take place with or without a computer. In this sense, parental controls, other programs, and the recommendation not to talk to strangers are not enough to keep children safe. These criminals, who are authentic predators, know how to infiltrate and win children’s trust, and frequently pretend to be minors.

Therefore, the problem is not technology, although it has made it easier to perpetrate several crimes, but impunity since it has allowed criminals to abuse children and teenagers. Also, victims often stay silent because they feel ashamed or do not want to go through legal processes. It is time to halt the abuse against children and teenagers and to be alert to any situation that could harm them.

