Leer en español

On Monday, Vogue México released its cover for the December edition. The cover features Estrella, a muxe woman from Juchitán, Oaxaca. The photographs were taken by renown photographer Tim Walker.

A "muxe" is a man who dresses and behaves in ways associated with women. This indigenous tradition has existed for centuries but it has gained popularity in recent years thanks to the LGBTQ+ movement. The "muxes" come from Zapotec ancestry and from communities located in Oaxaca.

In her article for Vogue México, journalist Karina González Ulloa writes that: “The muxes, also known as muxhes, have traveled the world and it has contemplated them for the duality that they represent.”

Also, the journalist tells the story of Oaxaca's “third gender” through the voice of “La Kika,” a muxe activist and director of the Sexual Diversity department in Juchitán's city council.

The muxe community is under attack

Through social media, Vogue Mexico explained its take on the history of muxes:

En un mundo en el que las etiquetas parecen imprescindibles, los #muxes aparecen como una figura que se rehúsa a ser encasillada. El tercer género tiene un importante rol dentro de la historia #zapoteca. https://t.co/B1rBMaZbqp pic.twitter.com/FxcShuZHIa — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) November 18, 2019

“MUXE' Naa: Once upon a time, in a land full of magic, filigree, and iguanas, where the warm breeze whispers legends in the ears of visitors. It is here where the story of the third gender began during ancestral times. In a world where labels seem essential, muxes are that character that refuses to be labeled. The third gender has an important role in Zapotec history and becomes the living proof that ancestral magic still walks this earth.”

For the first time, Vogue Mexico and British Vogue collaborated to create this special edition to celebrate the Mexican magazine's 20th anniversary.

Descubre la historia completa de los Muxes de Oaxaca y las fascinantes imágenes de #TimWalker para la edición de #VogueMéxico para Diciembre 2019. https://t.co/B1rBMaZbqp pic.twitter.com/hxjoNu0HkT — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) November 18, 2019

In recent months, Vogue México has embraced and focused on Mexican culture and became more inclusive; for example, it featured actress Yalitza Aparicio and Rarámuri runner María Lorena Ramírez on its cover; it was the first time indigenous women graced the cover of a major fashion magazine in Mexico.

The special edition will be available in December.

The struggle for transgender identity in Mexico

gm

