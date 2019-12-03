Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

President Donald Trump signs USMCA trade deal

12:19
The USMCA replaces NAFTA, a deal signed in 1994, which boosted the economy in the region
2019-12-03

Mexico rejects U.S. labor demands on USMCA

2019-12-09

Mexico has to look beyond the USMCA

Cyberattacks against Mexican banks are on the rise

2020-01-28
In one year, cyberattacks against finance institutions went from one to four per trimester, which represented affectations for MXN $784.7 million
2019-12-17

Cybercrime, a challenge for Mexican science

2019-09-19

Mexican institutions are heavily targeted by cyberattacks

The downfall of Mexico's state oil company Pemex has lasted for 20 years

2020-01-28
In the last two decades, Mexico and Pemex have gone down in the global ranking of the fossil fuels industry
2019-01-31

Rating agency downgrades Pemex's rating

2020-01-11

Mexico hedges Pemex 2020 oil output to protect from low crude prices

American Dirt: How a non-Mexican, non-migrant author profited from a human tragedy

2020-01-28
Do we really need a whitewashed story about Mexican immigrants fleeing a violent country?
2019-09-26

Two Mexican authors among top 21st century books

Carlos Slim's América Móvil fined by Mexico's telecoms regulator

2020-01-28
Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Institute fined the company for failing to share information about the availability of its telecom infrastructure with competitors
2019-10-05

Tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms firm to get Mexico TV license

2019-11-22

Telefónica and AT&T team up in Mexico against Carlos Slim's telecoms emporium

Mexico seeks to extradite Dámaso López Serrano, the criminal behind the murder of journalist Javier Valdez

2020-01-28
Dámaso López Serrano, aka "Mini Lic," is El Chapo's godson
2019-08-11

More journalists are murdered in Mexico than in Afghanistan

2018-04-24

Mexico arrests alleged killer of drug war journalist Javier Valdez

Mexico could raffle luxurious presidential plane after unsuccessful sale

Luxurious presidential plane returns to Mexico

2020-01-14
The airplane was purchased by Felipe Calderón and used by Enrique Peña Nieto
2019-08-18

Mexico's presidential plane is so luxurious the UN hasn't been able to sell it

2019-11-24

Calderón and Peña Nieto spent $675 million on planes and helicopters

Coronavirus: Mexican man trapped in Wuhan asks for help to evacuate the Chinese city

2020-01-27
The deadly virus has killed 81 people and infected another 2,835
Kobe Bryant died in helicopter crash

2020-01-26
The basketball legend played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years
2018-12-25

Mexican governor and senator husband die in helicopter crash

2019-06-11

Mexican government reveals updates on helicopter crash investigation

In 2015, the Mexican government learned the presidential plane would generate million-dollar losses

2020-01-26
Then-President Enrique Peña Nieto asked Banobras to issue a sales study about the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
2019-11-24

Calderón and Peña Nieto spent $675 million on planes and helicopters

2019-04-02

Peña Nieto and his entourage drank 746 bottles on board the presidential plane

Vigilante group trains and arms children to protect themselves against criminal groups in Guerrero, Mexico

2020-01-26
Criminals target the vigilante's wives and children in retaliation, which is why several children are learning to use weapons
2019-08-20

Over 4,000 Mexican minors involved in organized crime

2019-11-23

Four children disappear daily in Mexico

Chinese auto parts companies to strengthen their presence in Mexico

2020-01-25
With the ratification of the USMCA, the arrival of new Chinese auto parts firms is expected to fulfill the new rule of origin for the production of vehicles on North America
2020-01-18

Chinese automakers want to expand in Mexico

2020-01-09

Mexico's automotive industry is threatened by exports drop

Mexican student designs 3D printer to create bones with biodegradable materials

Mexican designs 3D bones printer

Aarón Misael Ortiz designed a prototype that prints HD small porous structures similar to bones
Breaking stereotypes: The Mexican beauty queen armed with inclusion

Mexican beauty queen breaks stereotypes

Ana Gabriela Molina is set to win a beauty pageant in Veracruz despite her disability
Super Bowl LIV: Mexico's soccer jersey is Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu's lucky charm

Super Bowl LIV: Tyrann Mathieu's lucky charm

Football fans all over the world are getting ready for Super Bowl LIV
Don't miss these tamal festivals in Mexico

Don't miss these tamal festivals in Mexico

Don't miss the opportunity to try dozens of different tamales!
Visit the Star Wars museum in Mexico City

Visit the new Star Wars museum

If you are a Star Wars fan, we have great news for you!
Cristina Vázquez, the first Mexican woman to become a member of the APAP Board of Directors

A Mexican woman joins the APAP

Cristina Vázquez is an expert on Cultural Management and has worked for the Mexican government
Learn to cook authentic Mexican food with chef Gabriela Cámara

Learn to cook authentic Mexican food

This approach contrasts with the recipes shared by chefs such as Ina Garten
La Merced, Mexico City's box of archeological surprises

La Merced, a box of ancient surprises

Mexico's INAH has performed archeological rescue works in La Merced
Mexican soccer teams with the best jerseys in the world

Mexican soccer teams with the best jerseys

The specialized English magazine FourFourTwo published a list with 50 of the best jerseys in history
Celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mexico City

Chinese New Year in Mexico

Get ready to celebrate the Year of the Rat with traditional music, dances, art, and delicious food!
Lights of Japan to shine bright in Mexico City

Lights of Japan to shine bright in Mexico City

Mexicans will be able to meet the digital art that represents this Asian culture
Mexico and Korea united through cumbia

Mexico and Korea united through cumbia

Both countries have shown the great relationship they have
President Donald Trump signs USMCA trade deal

The USMCA replaces NAFTA, a deal signed in 1994, which boosted the economy in the region
Mexican economy: declining exports and stagnation

Mexican economy: declining exports and stagnation

Carlos Slim's América Móvil fined by Mexico's telecoms regulator

English
Mexico's gigantic baby Jesus statue

The giant statue went viral on social media

Haute Couture for Baby Jesus

Tamales: an icon of Mexican cuisine

The pre-Hispanic origins of Mexican "atole"

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes near Jamaica and Cuba

The quake initially reported as a magnitude 7.3 before being upgraded, was centered in the sea between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km)

Plane crashes in Taliban territory in Afghanistan

Kobe Bryant died in helicopter crash

Katerina Sakellaropoulou to be Greece's first female president

Trump impeachment: The trial begins in U.S. Senate as battle lines form

The new coronavirus discovered in China should not be the SARS of 2020

Although the danger of an outbreak is reaching its decisive stage, scientists and public health officials have recognized the comprehensive response from the Beijing government

Libya and Mediterranean gas, a potential regional flashpoint

Soleimani's murder puts the U.S. and Iran on the brink of total war

A week of tension, unity, and pain in Tehran

Mexican economy: declining exports and stagnation

Economic stagnation is understandable, especially in regards to exports, after the uncertainty sparked by the renewal of the NAFTA, now USMCA

Is the raffle to get rid of Mexico's presidential plane ready?

Will Mexican cartels turn into insurgent groups?

More news conferences