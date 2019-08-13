Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua: rematch in Saudi Arabia

Leer en español

In the end, petrodollars were a decisive factor and the rematch between the Mexican American Andy Ruiz and the British Anthony Joshua will take place next December 7th on Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican American surprised everyone by knocking Joshua and snatched the Heavyweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Box Federation (IBF), and refused to go the UK to fight in Joshua’s homeland, but in search of a USD $50 million prize, he accepted the offer to travel to the Arabian Peninsula.

The information was revealed by Mike Coppinger, an American boxing journalist, who added that the fight will take place in the city of Riyadh, the capital and main business center in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua belongs to DAZN, thus the fight will be broadcast in the United States and other nine markets through this streaming platform.

Neutral grounds - LETS GO - Dec 7th, time to be 2X - 258MGT pic.twitter.com/cNOJV3QkYX — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 9, 2019

