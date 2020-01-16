Alfredo Ríos Galeana: Mexico’s infamous bank robber and murderer

Leer en español

Alfredo Ríos Galeana, one of the most infamous Mexican criminals and who was considered as “Mexico’s #1 public enemy” in the 80s, has died. It is estimated that he robbed over 20 banks in Mexico City.

Sources told EL UNIVERSAL that the famous bank robber died in December 2019, while he was in hospital.

Ríos Galeana is known for his extensive criminal career, his three prison escapes, his songs and acting.

The bank robber arrived in Mexico City at 17. He then joined the army and became a police officer years later. In the 70s, he was part of a special unit that prevented bank robberies but the criminal soon joined the robbers.

A decade later, Ríos Galeana created his own criminal band and bribed the authorities to protect him. However, the infamous criminal was arrested in 1983 but he escaped from prison months later.

One year later, he was arrested in Mexico City but fled prison once again.

In 1985, Galeana was arrested and locked up but two years later, a group of criminals broke into one of his hearings, threw a grenade, and freed him.

In order not to be recognized, he went through several plastic surgeries and changed his name.

Authorities have said that he perpetrated over 100 robberies at banks and homes in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Querétaro, Morelos, Hidalgo, Puebla, and Tlaxcala. It is rumored he had around MXN $1,000 million.

Ríos Galeana murdered police officers and rival criminals but years later, when he was arrested in 2005, he said he had converted to Christianity and that he was no longer a criminal. He was deported from the U.S. to Mexico in 2005.





In 2015, he was sentenced to 25 years in jail after being charged with homicide.

Ríos Galeana referred to himself as “the man who has perpetrated the most bank robberies in Mexico and the world.”

In 2014, José Manuel Cravioto wrote and directed Mexican Gangster, a film based on the life of Alfredo Ríos Galeana.

