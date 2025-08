Randal Willars conquista el bronce en el Mundial de Singapur; cierre la histórica participación mexicana

Cassiel Rousseau takes the crown in the Men’s 10m Platform Final! 🇦🇺🥇

With a total of 534.80, the Aussie secures gold ahead of Oleksii Sereda 🇺🇦 (515.20) and Randal Willars Valdez 🇲🇽 (511.95).

A thrilling battle from the tower!#AQUASingapore25 pic.twitter.com/DLsq8CnH66