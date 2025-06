David Luiz rompe el silencio sobre su choque con Raúl Jiménez; "los mexicanos me atacaron mucho", recordó

🤕🇧🇷 David Luiz speaks for the first time on Raul Jimenez’s head injury. 🗣️



“It was an accident, and a lot of Mexicans attacked me thinking that I did it on purpose.



He’s a tremendous player, he came back and is as good as he has always been”. 🇲🇽



