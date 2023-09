Arremete jefe de Mercedes contra la victoria de Max Verstappen: "Es para Wikipedia y nadie lee eso"

A 10/10 performance today @redbullracing 🏆



To win 10 races in a row, and 15 consecutive races as a team, is unbelievable! 💪 I’m beyond proud to achieve this milestone together 👏



Today we will enjoy this moment and then we will keep pushing for more ☝



#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/Cj8DPqmxzN