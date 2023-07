The next cargo mission to the @Space_Station will launch from @NASA_Wallops in Virginia. Liftoff of @NorthropGrumman's uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft is set for Aug. 1 at 8:31pm ET (0031 UTC).



How to watch, from prelaunch to space station arrival: https://t.co/fdbAPKaOrB pic.twitter.com/aVJbMVSBcU