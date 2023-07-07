VIDEO: Obra de arte causa furor en redes sociales: "Ninguna me ha afectado tanto como esta"

La obra artística “Can´t help my self” de los artistas chinos Sun Yuan y Peng Yu ha causado una profunda tristeza entre varios usuarios en redes sociales.
Se trata de un brazo robótico común y corriente, el cual se instaló por primera vez dentro de la exposición Tales of Our Time en 2016. Su única misión era contener un líquido hidráulico que se encontraba constantemente filtrándose y que se requería para seguir funcionando, ya que, si llegaba a escaparse demasiado, éste dejaría de funcionar.
🎆 Can't Help Myself・Sun Yuan & Peng Yu
"In this work commissioned for the Guggenheim Museum, Sun Yuan & Peng Yu employ an industrial robot, visual-recognition sensors, and software systems to examine our increasingly automated global reality, one in which territories are controlled mechanically and the relationship between people and machines is rapidly changing. Placed behind clear acrylic walls, their robot has one specific duty, to contain a viscous, deep-red liquid within a predetermined area. When the sensors detect that the fluid has strayed too far, the arm frenetically shovels it back into place, leaving smudges on the ground and splashes on the surrounding walls.
The idea to use a robot came from the artists’ initial wish to test what could possibly replace an artist’s will in making a work and how could they do so with a machine. They modified a robotic arm, one often seen on production lines such as those in car manufacturing, by installing a custom-designed shovel to its front. Collaborating with two robotics engineers, Sun Yuan & Peng Yu designed a series of thirty-two movements for machine to perform. Their names for these movements, such as “scratch an itch,” “bow and shake,” and “ass shake,” reflect the artists’ intention to animate a machine. Observed from the cage-like acrylic partitions that isolate it in the gallery space, the machine seems to acquire consciousness and metamorphose into a life-form that has been captured and confined in the space. At the same time, for viewers the potentially eerie satisfaction of watching the robot’s continuous action elicits a sense of voyeurism and excitement, as opposed to thrills or suspense. In this case, who is more vulnerable: the human who built the machine or the machine who is controlled by a human?"
Cuando el proyecto fue lanzado por primera vez, el robot pasó la mayor parte de su tiempo bailando e interactuando con la gente, por lo que el líquido fue cayéndose poco a poco, pero era recogido por este mismo. Al paso de los años, la cantidad fue aumentando, por lo que era inmanejable, así que terminó quedándose sin líquido en 2019, dejándolo completamente inservible.
En redes sociales la historia de esta exposición ha conmovido a internautas, quienes se han identificado con esta obra, y hasta la han comparado con la vida diaria de una persona, como el usuario Nicolás Morales quien escribió: “El líquido hidráulico hace relación a cómo nos matamos tanto mental como físicamente por dinero, sólo en un intento por sostener la vida”
