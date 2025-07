Connie Francis muere a los 87 años; ¿de qué trata “Pretty Little Baby”, la canción que se viralizó en redes?

Hi Everyone - I'm still astounded by the popularity of "Pretty Little Baby". My thanks to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, North West Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Agnetha Fältskog, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Gracie Lawrence, Shaq O'Neal & Jimmy Fallon and others for their inclusions in the videos that contributed to the 17 billion-plus plays featuring the song!