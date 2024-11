🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP TO TAP JAMIESON GREER AS U.S. TRADE REP



Former trade official Jamieson Greer is set to become U.S. Trade Representative in Trump's next administration.



And here's what makes him unique - he's actually liked by both sides of the aisle.



Since leaving office, Greer's… pic.twitter.com/QFHmM4iVgY