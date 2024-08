🚨🇺🇦🇷🇺 BREAKING: UKRAINIAN MAN DETAINED IN PERU FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF RUSSIAN CITIZEN



On August 8, in Yurimaguas, Peru, 38-year-old Ukrainian Ivan Kuzmin allegedly murdered and dismembered 44-year-old Russian Lyudmila Lazarenko. The incident occurred at the Dos Mundos… pic.twitter.com/yoPliWa2Av