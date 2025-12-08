Más Información
A continuación una lista de los nominados a las principales categorías de los Globos de Oro anunciadas este lunes en Beverly Hills.
La políticamente cargada "Una batalla tras otra" lidera con 9 nominaciones la contienda por los premios que serán entregados el 11 de enero, seguida del drama noruego "Valor sentimental", con 8, y la cinta de terror de época "Pecadores", con 7.
- CINE -
Mejor película dramática
- "Frankenstein" (Netflix)
- "Hamnet" (Focus Features)
- "Un simple accidente" (Neon)
- "El agente secreto" (Neon)
- "Valor sentimental" (Neon)
- "Pecadores" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mejor película musical o de comedia
- "Blue Moon" (Sony Pictures Classics)
- "Bugonia" (Focus Features)
- "Marty Supreme" (A24)
- "No Other Choice" (Neon)
- Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
- "Una batalla tras otra" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mejor actor, drama
- Joel Edgerton ("Sueños de trenes")
- Oscar Isaac ("Frankenstein")
- Dwayne Johnson ("La máquina: The Smashing Machine")
- Michael B. Jordan ("Pecadores")
- Wagner Moura ("El agente secreto")
- Jeremy Allen White ("Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere")
Mejor actriz, drama
- Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet")
- Jennifer Lawrence ("Mátate, amor")
- Renate Reinsve ("Valor sentimental")
- Julia Roberts ("Cacería de brujas")
- Tessa Thompson ("Hedda")
- Eva Victor ("Lo siento, cariño")
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
- Timothée Chalamet ("Marty Supremo")
- George Clooney ("Jay Kelly")
- Leonardo Dicaprio ("Una batalla tras otra")
- Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon")
- Lee Byung-Hun ("No Other Choice")
- Jesse Plemons ("Bugonia")
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
- Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs I'd Kick You")
- Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked: For Good")
- Kate Hudson ("Song Sung Blue")
- Chase Infiniti ("Una batalla tras otra")
- Amanda Seyfried ("El testimonio de Ann Lee")
- Emma Stone ("Bugonia")
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio Del Toro ("Una batalla tras otra")
- Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein")
- Paul Mescal ("Hamnet")
- Sean Penn ("Una batalla tras otra")
- Adam Sandler ("Jay Kelly")
- Stellan Skarsgård ("Valor sentimental")
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt ("La máquina: The Smashing Machine")
- Elle Fanning ("Valor sentimental")
- Ariana Grande ("Wicked: For Good")
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas ("Valor sentimental")
- Amy Madigan ("La hora de la desaparición")
- Teyana Taylor ("Una batalla tras otra")
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson ("Una batalla tras otra")
- Ryan Coogler ("Pecadores")
- Guillermo Del Toro ("Frankenstein")
- Jafar Panahi ("Un simple accidente")
- Joachim Trier ("Valor sentimental")
- Chloé Zhao ("Hamnet")
Mejor película en idioma no inglés
- "Un simple accidente" (Neon) - Francia
- "No Other Choice" (Neon) - Corea del Sur
- "El agente secreto" (Neon) - Brasil
- "Valor Sentimental" (Neon) - Noruega
- "Sirat. Trance en el desierto" (Neon) - España
- "La voz de Hind Rajab" (Willa) - Túne
Mejor logro cinematográfico o taquillero
- "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- "F1" (Apple Original Films)
- "Las guerreras k-pop" (Netflix)
- "Misión imposible: Sentencia final" (Paramount Pictures)
- "Pecadores" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- "La hora de la desaparición" (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)
- "Wicked: For Good" (Universal Pictures)
- "Zootopia 2" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Mejor película animada
- "Arco" (Neon)
- "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle" (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)
- "Elio" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- "Las guerreras k-pop" (Netflix)
- "Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain" (Gkids)
- "Zootopia 2" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- TELEVISIÓN -
Mejor serie dramática
- "La diplomática" (Netflix)
- "The Pitt" (HBO Max)
- "Pluribus" (Apple Tv)
- "Severance" (Apple Tv)
- "Caballos lentos"(Apple Tv)
- "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
Mejor actor dramático
- Sterling K. Brown ("Paradise")
- Diego Luna ("Andor")
- Gary Oldman ("Caballos lentos")
- Mark Ruffalo ("Task")
- Adam Scott ("Severance")
- Noah Wyle ("The Pitt")
- Mejor actriz dramática
- Kathy Bates ("Matlock")
- Britt Lower ("Severance")
- Helen Mirren ("Mobland")
- Bella Ramsey ("The Last Of Us")
- Keri Russell ("La diplomática")
- Rhea Seehorn ("Pluribus")
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
- "Primaria Abbott" (Abc)
- "El oso" (Fx On Hulu)
- "Hacks" (HBO Max)
- "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)
- "Only Murders In The Building" (Hulu)
- "The Studio" (Apple Tv)
Mejor actor musical o de comedia
- Adam Brody ("Nobody Wants This")
- Steve Martin ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Glen Powell ("Chad Powers")
- Seth Rogen ("The Studio")
- Martin Short ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Jeremy Allen White ("El oso")
Mejor actriz musical o de comedia
- Kristen Bell ("Nobody Wants This")
- Ayo Edebiri ("El oso")
- Selena Gomez ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face")
- Jenna Ortega ("Merlina")
- Jean Smart ("Hacks")
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
- "Adolescencia" (Netflix)
- "All Her Fault" (Peacock)
- "La bestia en mí" (Netflix)
- "Black Mirror" (Netflix)
- "Dying For Sex" (Fx On Hulu)
- "The Girlfriend" (Prime Video)
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
- Jacob Elordi ("The Narrow Road To The Deep North")
- Paul Giamatti ("Black Mirror")
- Stephen Graham ("Adolescencia")
- Charlie Hunnam ("Monstruos: La historia de Ed Gein")
- Jude Law ("Black Rabbit")
- Matthew Rhys ("La bestia en mí")
- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Claire Danes ("La bestia en mí")
- Rashida Jones ("Black Mirror")
- Amanda Seyfried ("Long Bright River")
- Sarah Snook ("All Her Fault")
- Michelle Williams ("Dying For Sex")
- Robin Wright ("The Girlfriend")
- PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES -
- "Una batalla tras otra" - 9
- "Valor sentimental" - 8
- "Pecadores" - 7
- "Hamnet" - 6
- "Frankestein" - 5
