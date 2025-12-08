Más Información

Arranca CAMP_iN, iniciativa para vincular artes escénicas

Arranca CAMP_iN, iniciativa para vincular artes escénicas

Grandeza, el nuevo libro de AMLO; muchos ejemplares, pocas ventas

Grandeza, el nuevo libro de AMLO; muchos ejemplares, pocas ventas

Yolanda Zamora recibe Homenaje Nacional de Periodismo Cultural "Fernando Benítez"; reconoce sus 50 años de carrera

Yolanda Zamora recibe Homenaje Nacional de Periodismo Cultural "Fernando Benítez"; reconoce sus 50 años de carrera

La poeta Elsa Cross gana el Premio Excelencia en las Letras José Emilio Pacheco 2026

La poeta Elsa Cross gana el Premio Excelencia en las Letras José Emilio Pacheco 2026

Italia será el país invitado a la FIL Guadalajara 2026

Italia será el país invitado a la FIL Guadalajara 2026

Martin Parr, fotógrafo británico, muere a los 73 años

Martin Parr, fotógrafo británico, muere a los 73 años

A continuación una lista de los nominados a las principales categorías de los anunciadas este lunes en Beverly Hills.

La políticamente cargada "Una batalla tras otra" lidera con 9 nominaciones la contienda por los que serán entregados el 11 de enero, seguida del drama noruego "Valor sentimental", con 8, y la cinta de terror de época "Pecadores", con 7.

Lee también

- CINE -

Mejor película dramática

  • "Frankenstein" (Netflix)
  • "Hamnet" (Focus Features)
  • "Un simple accidente" (Neon)
  • "El agente secreto" (Neon)
  • "Valor sentimental" (Neon)
  • "Pecadores" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jacob Elordi y Guillermo del Toro en el rodaje de Frankenstein. Foto: Netflix
Jacob Elordi y Guillermo del Toro en el rodaje de Frankenstein. Foto: Netflix

Mejor película musical o de comedia

  • "Blue Moon" (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • "Bugonia" (Focus Features)
  • "Marty Supreme" (A24)
  • "No Other Choice" (Neon)
  • Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
  • "Una batalla tras otra" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Leonardo DiCaprio como Bob Ferguson: un exrevolucionario que lucha por salvar a su hija. Crédito: Especial
Leonardo DiCaprio como Bob Ferguson: un exrevolucionario que lucha por salvar a su hija. Crédito: Especial

Mejor actor, drama

  • Joel Edgerton ("Sueños de trenes")
  • Oscar Isaac ("Frankenstein")
  • Dwayne Johnson ("La máquina: The Smashing Machine")
  • Michael B. Jordan ("Pecadores")
  • Wagner Moura ("El agente secreto")
  • Jeremy Allen White ("Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere")
Foto: Warner Brothers Pictures
Foto: Warner Brothers Pictures

Mejor actriz, drama

  • Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet")
  • Jennifer Lawrence ("Mátate, amor")
  • Renate Reinsve ("Valor sentimental")
  • Julia Roberts ("Cacería de brujas")
  • Tessa Thompson ("Hedda")
  • Eva Victor ("Lo siento, cariño")
Jennifer Lawrence interpreta Grace, madre primeriza. Crédito: Especial
Jennifer Lawrence interpreta Grace, madre primeriza. Crédito: Especial

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet ("Marty Supremo")
  • George Clooney ("Jay Kelly")
  • Leonardo Dicaprio ("Una batalla tras otra")
  • Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon")
  • Lee Byung-Hun ("No Other Choice")
  • Jesse Plemons ("Bugonia")
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

  • Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs I'd Kick You")
  • Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked: For Good")
  • Kate Hudson ("Song Sung Blue")
  • Chase Infiniti ("Una batalla tras otra")
  • Amanda Seyfried ("El testimonio de Ann Lee")
  • Emma Stone ("Bugonia")
Ariana Grande y Cynthia Erivo protagonizan la segunda parte. Foto: Universal Pictures
Ariana Grande y Cynthia Erivo protagonizan la segunda parte. Foto: Universal Pictures

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Benicio Del Toro ("Una batalla tras otra")
  • Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein")
  • Paul Mescal ("Hamnet")
  • Sean Penn ("Una batalla tras otra")
  • Adam Sandler ("Jay Kelly")
  • Stellan Skarsgård ("Valor sentimental")
Leonardo, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti y el director Paul Thomas Anderson coincidieron en agradecer la oportunidad de trabajar juntos en un proyecto así y recalcaron que debe disfrutarse en la pantalla grande. Foto: DIEGO SIMÓN SÁNCHEZ/EL UNIVERSAL.
Leonardo, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti y el director Paul Thomas Anderson coincidieron en agradecer la oportunidad de trabajar juntos en un proyecto así y recalcaron que debe disfrutarse en la pantalla grande. Foto: DIEGO SIMÓN SÁNCHEZ/EL UNIVERSAL.

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt ("La máquina: The Smashing Machine")
  • Elle Fanning ("Valor sentimental")
  • Ariana Grande ("Wicked: For Good")
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas ("Valor sentimental")
  • Amy Madigan ("La hora de la desaparición")
  • Teyana Taylor ("Una batalla tras otra")
La actriz y cantante Ariana Grande, nominada a Mejor actriz de reparto por "Wicked", posa en la alfombra roja de los Premios Oscar 2025. Foto: AFP / Robyn Beck
La actriz y cantante Ariana Grande, nominada a Mejor actriz de reparto por "Wicked", posa en la alfombra roja de los Premios Oscar 2025. Foto: AFP / Robyn Beck

Mejor director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson ("Una batalla tras otra")
  • Ryan Coogler ("Pecadores")
  • Guillermo Del Toro ("Frankenstein")
  • Jafar Panahi ("Un simple accidente")
  • Joachim Trier ("Valor sentimental")
  • Chloé Zhao ("Hamnet")
El cineasta visitó el Colegio de San Ildefonso para promocionar su nueva cinta, "Frankenstein". Foto: Hugo Salvador/ EL UNIVERSAL.
El cineasta visitó el Colegio de San Ildefonso para promocionar su nueva cinta, "Frankenstein". Foto: Hugo Salvador/ EL UNIVERSAL.

Mejor película en idioma no inglés

  • "Un simple accidente" (Neon) - Francia
  • "No Other Choice" (Neon) - Corea del Sur
  • "El agente secreto" (Neon) - Brasil
  • "Valor Sentimental" (Neon) - Noruega
  • "Sirat. Trance en el desierto" (Neon) - España
  • "La voz de Hind Rajab" (Willa) - Túne

Mejor logro cinematográfico o taquillero

  • "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • "F1" (Apple Original Films)
  • "Las guerreras k-pop" (Netflix)
  • "Misión imposible: Sentencia final" (Paramount Pictures)
  • "Pecadores" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • "La hora de la desaparición" (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)
  • "Wicked: For Good" (Universal Pictures)
  • "Zootopia 2" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" llegará próximamente a cines. Foto: IMDB
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" llegará próximamente a cines. Foto: IMDB

Mejor película animada

  • "Arco" (Neon)
  • "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle" (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)
  • "Elio" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • "Las guerreras k-pop" (Netflix)
  • "Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain" (Gkids)
  • "Zootopia 2" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle se mantiene en primer lugar; acumula 104.7 mdd. Foto: Sony Pictures
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle se mantiene en primer lugar; acumula 104.7 mdd. Foto: Sony Pictures

- TELEVISIÓN -

Mejor serie dramática

  • "La diplomática" (Netflix)
  • "The Pitt" (HBO Max)
  • "Pluribus" (Apple Tv)
  • "Severance" (Apple Tv)
  • "Caballos lentos"(Apple Tv)
  • "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)
La serie contará con 9 capítulos. Foto: Apple TV
La serie contará con 9 capítulos. Foto: Apple TV

Mejor actor dramático

  • Sterling K. Brown ("Paradise")
  • Diego Luna ("Andor")
  • Gary Oldman ("Caballos lentos")
  • Mark Ruffalo ("Task")
  • Adam Scott ("Severance")
  • Noah Wyle ("The Pitt")
  • Mejor actriz dramática
  • Kathy Bates ("Matlock")
  • Britt Lower ("Severance")
  • Helen Mirren ("Mobland")
  • Bella Ramsey ("The Last Of Us")
  • Keri Russell ("La diplomática")
  • Rhea Seehorn ("Pluribus")
Mark Ruffalo en “Task”. Foto: HBO.
Mark Ruffalo en “Task”. Foto: HBO.

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

  • "Primaria Abbott" (Abc)
  • "El oso" (Fx On Hulu)
  • "Hacks" (HBO Max)
  • "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)
  • "Only Murders In The Building" (Hulu)
  • "The Studio" (Apple Tv)
Ahora el equipo, ya convertido en una familia, regresa con un nuevo reto: el de renovar la tienda de sándwiches y llevarla a un nuevo nivel gastronómico. Foto: Star+
Ahora el equipo, ya convertido en una familia, regresa con un nuevo reto: el de renovar la tienda de sándwiches y llevarla a un nuevo nivel gastronómico. Foto: Star+

Mejor actor musical o de comedia

  • Adam Brody ("Nobody Wants This")
  • Steve Martin ("Only Murders In The Building")
  • Glen Powell ("Chad Powers")
  • Seth Rogen ("The Studio")
  • Martin Short ("Only Murders In The Building")
  • Jeremy Allen White ("El oso")

Mejor actriz musical o de comedia

  • Kristen Bell ("Nobody Wants This")
  • Ayo Edebiri ("El oso")
  • Selena Gomez ("Only Murders In The Building")
  • Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face")
  • Jenna Ortega ("Merlina")
  • Jean Smart ("Hacks")
Foto: AP
Foto: AP

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

  • "Adolescencia" (Netflix)
  • "All Her Fault" (Peacock)
  • "La bestia en mí" (Netflix)
  • "Black Mirror" (Netflix)
  • "Dying For Sex" (Fx On Hulu)
  • "The Girlfriend" (Prime Video)
El británico Owen Cooper, el actor más joven en ganar un Emmy. Foto: AFP, AP y EFE
El británico Owen Cooper, el actor más joven en ganar un Emmy. Foto: AFP, AP y EFE

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jacob Elordi ("The Narrow Road To The Deep North")
  • Paul Giamatti ("Black Mirror")
  • Stephen Graham ("Adolescencia")
  • Charlie Hunnam ("Monstruos: La historia de Ed Gein")
  • Jude Law ("Black Rabbit")
  • Matthew Rhys ("La bestia en mí")
  • Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
  • Claire Danes ("La bestia en mí")
  • Rashida Jones ("Black Mirror")
  • Amanda Seyfried ("Long Bright River")
  • Sarah Snook ("All Her Fault")
  • Michelle Williams ("Dying For Sex")
  • Robin Wright ("The Girlfriend")
Jacob Elordi, el director y productor mexicano Guillermo Del Toro y el actor estadounidense Oscar Isaac. Foto: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP.
Jacob Elordi, el director y productor mexicano Guillermo Del Toro y el actor estadounidense Oscar Isaac. Foto: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP.

- PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES -

  • "Una batalla tras otra" - 9
  • "Valor sentimental" - 8
  • "Pecadores" - 7
  • "Hamnet" - 6
  • "Frankestein" - 5 
Google News

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias según tus intereses

ViveUSA

A sus 69 años, La Toya Jackson preocupa al mostrar una figura “alarmantemente delgada” y fans preguntan “¿estás bien?”. Foto: Tomada de Instagram @latoyajackson

A sus 69 años, La Toya Jackson preocupa al mostrar una figura “alarmantemente delgada” y fans preguntan “¿estás bien?”

“¿Comprar una corona? Sólo en Walmart”: Fátima Bosch responde a quienes la acusan de arreglar su triunfo en Miss Universo. Foto: ) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

“¿Comprar una corona? Sólo en Walmart”: Fátima Bosch responde a quienes la acusan de arreglar su triunfo en Miss Universo

Miley Cyrus arrasa en alfombra roja con lujoso vestido strapless en medio de rumores de compromiso. Foto: AP

Miley Cyrus arrasa en alfombra roja con lujoso vestido strapless en medio de rumores de compromiso

Nueva investigación afirma que la BBC pudo evitar la muerte de la princesa Diana, según revelación explosiva: "Estaría viva hoy". Foto: AP

Nueva investigación afirma que la BBC pudo evitar la muerte de la princesa Diana, según revelación explosiva: "Estaría viva hoy"

Halle Berry presume cuerpazo a los 57 años con body transparente y enamora a sus fans. Foto: AFP/RED SEA FILM FESTIVAL

Halle Berry se luce en vestido lencero a los 59 años y deslumbra en Instagram

Melenie Carmona, hija de Alicia Villarreal, explota: “Le pedí que no fuera tan descarada con su nueva relación”. Foto: Melenie Carmona- IG / Alicia Villarreal IG

Melenie Carmona, hija de Alicia Villarreal, explota: “Le pedí que no fuera tan descarada con su nueva relación”

[Publicidad]