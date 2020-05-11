Leer en español

Youtube took down the President’s video on Mother’s Day

Yesterday, on Mother’s Day, President López Obrador recoded a message to congratulate Mexican mothers but Youtube took down the video for infringing copyright since López Obrador used the song Amor Eterno by Juan Gabriel. After the video was taken down, Sony Music came to the defense and said it had signed the necessary permits for the government to use the song and that the video was deleted for technical reasons. However, we’ve been told that if Sony Music had granted permission, the video wouldn’t have been taken down so it seems like some forgot the ask for permission.

López Obrador vs. the INAI

Last Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador resumed his critiques against several institutions, including the INAI. He said the period when the institute was created was the most corrupt. After the attack, sources inside the INAI said that INAI officials sent a letter to the Presiden ton February 2019, where they asked him to sit down and talk, nevertheless, they have yet to receive an answer.

Monreal wants rent control

We’ve been told that while Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s leader in the Senate, proposes that rents are frozen ade even reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the opposition meets even on weekends to coordinate several strategies to halt the initiatives proposed by the government. We’ve been told that Morena disapproves of the meetings and it can always use its majority against them.

López Obrador’s comments spark outrage among doctors

NGOs formed by doctors didn’t appreciate the comments made by President López Obrador, who accused doctors of joining commercialism during the neo-liberal period. On social media, health workers asked the President to retract himself and show respect for a sector where there are no divisions between “chairos” and “fifís.”They also reminded López Obrador that many health workers have contracted COVID-19 as a result of “the lack of supplies and PPE that your administration hasn’t been able to deliver to all of them. Doctors make a living from the resources we earn for providing our services.”

