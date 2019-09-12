Yalitza Aparicio slays in Michael Kors at NYFW

Leer en español

Yalitza Aparicio is in New York Fashion Week. There were several posts on Instagram that show the Mexican actress at the Michael Kors Collection show with a silver metallic dress with ruffled sleeves by the same designer.



Yalitza Aparicio leaped to fame after her role as “Cleo” in the film “Roma” by Alfonso Cuarón, which won the Academy Award to Best International Feature Film 2019. Since her acting skills were discovered, the actress from Oaxaca has appeared on the cover of the most important magazines in the world and now we see her walk in one of the most prestigious Fashion Weeks.

Yalitza posted several stories on Instagram with the hashtag #FashionWeekNewYork and even reposted a story in which she is seen in the Michael Kors Collection show, and another one with actress Kate Hudson.

This is not the first time the actress shows her love for Michael Kors. Last year, Yalitza wore a tailored suit with a gray skirt by the same designer during the première of “Roma” in New York, betting for an elegant and sophisticated style.



According to E!, the event was in Duggal Greenhouse, Brooklyn, and was also attended by Nicole Kidman, model Sara Sampaio, and singer Justin Skye.

Recently, Yalitza Aparicio was chosen to be the face of Rodarte’s Spring 2020 lookbook which is to be presented during this NYFW.

In the lookbook, the Mexican actress wears several designs, among them a black-and-white off-the-shoulder dress, combined with transparent gloves with pearl appliques, and stiletto polka dot booties.

Yalitza also wore a plaid outfit with a ruffled neck that reminds of Shakesperean times, a trend that will be present until Spring 2020.

