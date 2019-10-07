Women are taking over politics

Leer en español

The world has started to acknowledge the presence of women in leadership roles and decision-making positions, nevertheless, this shouldn't be considered as the ultimate goal, but rather as a starting point.

Nowadays, women are leading the most important international financial institutions: Christine Lagarde was the first woman to lead the International Monetary Fund and now she is leading the European Central Bank. Furthermore, another woman has taken over the IMF, Dr. Kristalina Georgieva from Bulgaria.

Also, the European Commission will be chaired by Ursula Von der Leyen, a woman who had already made history when she became the first female Defense Minister in Germany.

Furthermore, Mexican women are also present on the international stage. In Europe, Gabriela Ramos is the general director at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and Alicia Bárcena is the executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America.

In Mexico, it has taken women decades to hold important positions. It's been 66 years since Mexican women fought for the right to vote and only 40 years ago, a woman became Governor. Since then, there have been scarce developments but they have been consistent.

Moreover, the presence of women is important in Congress. The conformation of the lower chamber and the senate is historical since there is gender equality. 49% of women are senators, while in the lower chamber, 48% are women. Nevertheless, this is not the case in regards to parliamentary leaders, where there seems not to be space for women.

Another positive development is that both chambers are chaired by women. The lower chamber is chaired by Laura Angélica Rojas and the senate is led by Mónica Fernández.

Therefore, it can be said that Mexico is moving in the right direction in regards to gender equality. For example, during electoral processes, 50% of the contenders have to be women. In June 2019, the Constitution was modified so that gender equality was implemented in the three government levels: federal, state, and local, as well as in autonomous bodies.

In Mexico, where 50% of the population is female, this should be reflected in the number of women in decision-making positions. Women have proven how capable they are and now the law supports them. It is time to move forward.



gm

