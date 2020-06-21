The Wall Tequila: New wall-shaped tequila sparks outrage in Mexico

After a new tequila brand named after the border wall Donald Trump is looking to build in the border between Mexico and the U.S. launched, social media users criticized the product.

According to its website, the tequila brand claims to “raise a toast to the Mexican-American friendship which is as strong as The Wall that holds life and faith together.”



Photo: Taken from The Wall Tequila's website

Moreover, it states that The Wall is different because of its “state-of-the-art packaging. The premium tequila is offered in a crystal bottle designed to fit side by side to form an iconic wall shape and is made in a semi-artisanal way to give it that clear quality look.”

Social media users criticized the use of the border wall, which for many represents division and racism. Moreover, the wall-shaped bottle seems to trivialize human suffering at the Mexico-U.S. border: migrant detention centers and families separated at the border.

Today I accidentally and unintentionally helped in the cancellation of a MAGA tequila brand. pic.twitter.com/EWASHejLWG — Juan Diego Ramírez (@juandr47) June 18, 2020

The page kept going back and forth with me and other on Marquez’s post. Later, Marquez pointed out that they were commenting All Lives Matter in their page among other racist connotations towards Mexicans. Like calling their only dark drink “lazy”. pic.twitter.com/gue2E8GVqP — Juan Diego Ramírez (@juandr47) June 18, 2020

According to public documents found online, Mexican entrepreneur Oscar Navarro Leaño is listed as the owner of The Wall Tequila and has filed a trademark application in the U.S.



Taken from LinkedIn

In a reply to his critics, Navarro said that there are Mexicans who support Trump and who do not perceive the wall as a symbol of hate.

The Wall Tequila has since taken down all of their social media accounts. There were speculations that the owner/s of the brand are Mexicans since this comment appeared on a now deleted post on Marquez’s page. I don’t know if this person is the owner of the brand. pic.twitter.com/S3oCMMBbF9 — Juan Diego Ramírez (@juandr47) June 18, 2020

After the major backlash, the brand’s Instagram page was shut down but it quickly reopened a new account.

