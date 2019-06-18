Leer en español

Waging a war at the lower chamber

There is a new war to fight at the lower chamber. The debate and eventual approval of the state and electoral reform. We've been told that the proposals made by Morena haven't reached an internal consensus inside the party and also have caused mistrust among the opposition. We've been told that in the incoming days, we'll have to see what the INE and the opposition has to say in regards to the initiative to shut down local electoral bodies, known as Oples, the decrease in the number of counselors in the institute and a drastic cut to subsidies for political parties, since the opposition claims all this will benefit Morena. Some say the changes will generate more expenses and centralize electoral processes.

Evangelists will have their own radio station

Opposition lawmakers, especially from the PRD, warn that Evangelical groups are moving towards their goal of obtaining TV and radio concessions and with that, they will strive to give wide diffusion to far-right views and an impact on public policies. The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) approved the concession for a radio station in Mérida, Yucatán for the evangelical group called “The View of God.” According to legislators, this is their first step to enter mass media, without meeting opposition from critical voices, who claim that this goes against the secular state in Mexico.

Televisa executives visit the President

Yesterday, President López Obrador had a busy day. He met with members of the Mexican Episcopate, his cabinet, Morena lawmakers, and visited the National Defense Ministry, later that day, the President met with Bernardo Gómez, the vice president of Televisa and Alfonso de Angoitia, the CEO of Televisa group, in private. We've been told that it was a friendly meeting and that the TV executives only stopped by to say hello to the Mexican President.

Innovative measures at the Infonavit

The director of the Infonavit, Carlos Martínez Velázquez, is quite happy because the President recognized him for his work. The President praised him after it was revealed that the Infonavit Administrative Council agreed to implement a plan proposed by the President. The institute will desist from mass lawsuits that could cause evictions, will offer payment methods to help workers keep their properties, and will also look to implement financial innovation in the institute.



