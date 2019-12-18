Vive Latino to take over Spain

Leer en español

In a fusion of great Spanish and Latin American bands, Enrique Bunbury and Kase.O along with other 40 artists of the world music industry in Spanish will lead the Vive Latino Festival Zaragoza that will take place on September 11 and 12, 2020 in Spain.

Leiva, Vetusta Morla, Andrés Calamaro, Ara Malikian, Molotov, Taburete, and Café Tacvba are some of the artists that will be part of this amazing musical set up in the three stages of the music festival.

On its 20th anniversary, the Vive Latino Festival decided to move its quality seal across the Atlantic, as mentioned by the municipal vice mayoress of Culture and Exterior Projection Sara Fernández, along with the organizer Nacho Royo and Rafael García Garrido from Nautalia Viajes, the company promoting the concerts.

This festival will begin on September 11 at 13:00 and will continue the next day, September 12, 2020, at 15:00 with performances that will last between 40 and 70 minutes, depending on the popularity of the group.

Online ticket sales began on December 17, for a special price of EU €99 per day to see bands like Aterciopelados, Babasónicos, Bebe, Carlos Sadness, Caligaris, Centavrvs, Dengue Dengue Dengue, Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, Iván Ferreiro, León Benavente, Lionware, Little Jesus, María Guadaña, Miss Bolivia, Mikel Erentxun, Miss Caffeina, Mon Laferte, Morad, Mula, R de Rumba DJ, Nortec Bostich + Fussible, Rulo y la Contrabanda, Sho Hai, Sidonie, Ximena Sariñana, Viva Suecia, The Dollar Club, and Facedown Ass Up.

