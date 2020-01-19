Leer en español

Video games are not to blame for the Torreón shooting

Yesterday in Reynosa, Rodolfo González Valderrama, the head of Radio, Television and Cinematography Board (RTC), said that after the shooting at the Cervantes school, they will reclassify over 2 million video games to prevent minors from accessing violent content. Rodolfo González doesn’t know that video games have been classified this way since 1994. Moreover, we’ve been told that the theory about the influence these games have on real-life is outdated and that there is no scientific evidence that links both. It is easier to blame video games than arms trafficking and social abandonment.

Torreón shooting: Boy opens fire in Colegio Cervantes

Tlahuelilpan expected to see the President

Yesterday, on the anniversary of the explosion of a pipeline in Tlahuelilpan, the victims’ families met with government officials to remember the 137 people who died. However, the families expected to see President López Obrador, especially since some of them have been having trouble with the financial aid they were promised, including one for orphan children.

Pipeline explosion in Mexico caused irreversible soil damage

The INAI has a lot to work on

After operating with opacity, sources from the General Archive said the decision to free all the documents will be at the hands of the Transparency Institute (INAI) since it sent a document asking the INAI to use its faculties to announce that all the documents released by intelligence agencies are declared as documents of “public interest,” even when they contain personal information. There will be a huge issue at the INAI because it protects information access and privacy.

CISEN files describe Elba Esther as an “unfriendly despot”

No outrage over the migrant caravan

A new migrant caravan arrived in Mexico’s southern border yesterday. What stood out the most was that there was no outrage in social media after Mexican authorities didn’t allow the immigrants to enter the country. How things have changed. We’ve been told that a year and a half ago when the Peña Nieto administration was in power, the same strategy prompted many to criticize the government while they stay silent now.

A new migrant caravan is heading toward the U.S.

gm

