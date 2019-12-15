USMCA: Mexico was blindsided by labor enforcement provision proposed by the U.S. Congress

Leer en español

On Saturday, Jesús Seade, Mexico’s Deputy Foreign Minister, sent a letter to top U.S. trade officials, expressing surprise and concern over a labor enforcement provision proposed by a U.S. congressional committee.

On December 10, top officials from Mexico, Canada, and the United States signed a new version of the trade deal, aiming to improve the enforcement of worker rights and hold biologic drugs prices down by eliminating a patent provision.

Nevertheless, how labor disputes are handled in the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal was one of the most complicated parts of the negotiations between the three countries.

Mexico, the U.S., and Canada sign USMCA trade agreement

After intense negotiations among U.S. Democrats, the Trump administration, and Mexico produced more rigorous rules on labor rights, which are aimed at reducing Mexico’s low-wage advantage. However, an annex for the implementation of the treaty that was presented in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, which proposes the designation of up to five U.S. experts who would monitor the implementation of the new labor reform in Mexico.

“This provision, the result of political decisions by Congress and the Administration in the United States, was not, for obvious reasons, consulted with Mexico,” Seade wrote in the letter. “And, of course, we disagree.”

▶ Mensaje del subsecretario para América del Norte, @JesusSeade, sobre el proceso de ratificación del #TMEC.#DiplomaciaTransparente pic.twitter.com/ZTndfQX647 — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) December 14, 2019

The letter was released on December 14th but is dated on December 13th and addressed to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Seade said he would travel to Washington on Sunday to directly discuss the issue with Lighthizer and lawmakers.

“Unlike the rest of the provisions that are clearly within the internal scope of the United States, the provision referred to does have effects with respect to our country and therefore, should have been consulted,” Seade wrote.

The new USMCA: labor controls and tariffs

Both Canada and the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said the USMCA included a mechanism to verify that Mexican companies comply with union rights at factories. Said inspection would be carried out by independent labor experts.

Nevertheless, some Mexican business groups criticized the lack of clarity and conflicting information on how the rules would be enforced under the deal.

According to Seade, the language used in the U.S. bill would allow the U.S. government to deploy full-time diplomats to Mexico, to make sure that the country is enforcing the new labor laws.

A few minutes ago, Seade took to Twitter to explain the situation. On a long thread, he explained all the benefits Mexico obtained from the new trade deal and acknowledged that the U.S. Congress proposed a provision but emphasized that this is not part of the USMCA, instead, it is a U.S.' Implementation Law. Seade added that this was a unilateral decision and that Mexico would not accept five labor inspectors who disguise themselves as diplomats in Mexico

Aclaraciones importantes sobre el TMEC y su relación con la iniciativa de ley recién presentada en el Congreso de EEUU. Abro hilo: — Jesús Seade (@JesusSeade) December 15, 2019

Como parte de este mecanismo de monitoreo, se contempla nombrar 5 agregados diplomáticos laborales en MX, cuya función no está clara pero que México JAMÁS aceptará si se trata en medida alguna de inspectores disfrazados, por una sencilla razón: la ley mexicana lo prohibe. — Jesús Seade (@JesusSeade) December 15, 2019

The USMCA was signed over a year ago to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but Democrats, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, insisted on major changes to labor and environmental laws before passing it.

Mexico rejects U.S. labor demands on USMCA

