COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

English
2020-03-15
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

English
2020-03-30
The majority of victims were males between 37 and 77 years old
2020-03-28

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

2020-02-28

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

Measles outbreak confirmed in Mexico City

English
2020-03-05
The Health Ministry informed there was a downward trend on vaccinations from 2010 to 2018
2020-01-30

Coronavirus outbreak is an international emergency

2019-01-29

Vaccine shortage

COVID-19: Mexico helps stranded UK citizens to return home

English
2020-04-02
In reciprocity, the shipping company flew 141 Mexicans back home for free
One dead and 10 wounded after riot inside immigration detention center in Mexico 

English
2020-04-02
Asylum seekers are detained while migration authorities decide if their request is approved or denied
2020-03-25

Mexico to delay the process to grant asylum amid the COVID-19 outbreak

2020-03-23

Mexico to welcome Central American immigrants after the Trump administration turned them away

Several health workers have contracted COVID-19 in Mexico

English
2020-04-01
According to authorities, 29 people have died after contracting coronavirus
2020-04-01

Coronavirus lockdown empties Mexico City’s streets

2020-03-30

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Recession in Mexico: GDP forecast to contract as coronavirus crisis deepens

English
2020-04-02
Mexico’s Finance Ministry has informed that during this year, the economy will slide into recession
2020-03-18

How will COVID-19 affect the Mexican economy?

2020-03-13

Oil war, coronavirus, and corporate debt are threatening with a new global recession

Foreign investment leaves Mexico as coronavirus crisis bites

English
2020-04-01
Foreign investors have withdrawn over MXN $150 billion because of the current economic crisis
2020-03-18

How will COVID-19 affect the Mexican economy?

2020-03-13

Oil war, coronavirus, and corporate debt are threatening with a new global recession

Train driver and operator are to blame for the crash between two subway trains in Mexico City

English
2020-04-01
On March 10, two subway trains collided in Mexico City
2020-03-11

One dead and 41 wounded after two subway trains collide in Mexico City

2020-01-19

Mexico City: Subway escalators breakdown because of urine

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation donate 50,000 COVID-19 test kits to Mexico

English
2020-04-01
Mexico recently declared a health emergency after an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-30

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Mexico blocks several bank accounts linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and Caro Quintero

English
2020-04-01
In the last 12 months, the UIF has blocked bank accounts worth over MXN $1000 million
2019-11-19

Rafael Caro Quintero, the Mexican drug lord named in the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list

2020-03-11

DEA launched Project Python to dismantle the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, a brutal cartel based in Mexico

Several Mexican Governors have contracted COVID-19

English
2020-03-31
On March 30, health officials reported 1,094 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-30

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

COVID-19: Mexicans make and donate masks to protect healthcare workers

Mexicans make masks to protect healthcare workers

English In Morelia, a group of civilians are making masks to protect doctors and nurses
The many health benefits of capulines

Health benefits of capulines

English This fruit is also known as capulin cherry
Coronavirus Quarantine: Watch The Royal Ballet from home

Watch The Royal Ballet from home

English In the incoming weeks, the Royal Opera House will share announce for broadcasts
COVID-19: IPN develops specialized masks and respirators for Mexico's fight against coronavirus

COVID-19: IPN develops specialized masks and respirators

English The IPN could also produce soap, sanitizing gel, disinfecting substances, and cleaning supplies
Coronavirus Quarantine: Watch an international film festival from home

Coronavirus Quarantine: Watch an international film festival from home

English The festival features films from 11 countries
COVID-19: Set your pets for a stress-free quarantine

Set your pets for a stress-free quarantine

English EL UNIVERSAL in English, coronavirus outbreak, pets, animals
Mexicans use witchcraft to protect themselves against COVID-19

Witchcraft against COVID-19

English Besides the candle, merchants tell their clients to reinforce their prayers with hygienic measures
COVID-19: Mexican creates masks to protect healthcare workers

Mexican creates masks to protect healthcare workers

English Alex Garza plans to donate thousands of masks for doctors and nurses in Mexico
Coronavirus lockdown empties Mexico City’s streets

Coronavirus empties Mexico City

English Drones have captured the quiet emptiness of Mexico City during the COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus fake news: a pandemic of misinformation

Coronavirus fake news

English Social networks have become a source of unreliable information regarding the coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19: The symptoms of the new coronavirus

COVID-19 symptoms

English Although the symptoms may vary from case to case, they are all characteristic of COVID-19
The Mexican students reforesting Yucatán’s dunes

Mexican students reforest Yucatán’s dunes

English The project seeks to reforest 9,000 square meters od dunes in Sisal, Yucatán
COVID-19: IPN develops specialized masks and respirators for Mexico's fight against coronavirus

English The IPN could also produce soap, sanitizing gel, disinfecting substances, and cleaning supplies
The many health benefits of capulines

COVID-19: Mexicans make and donate masks to protect healthcare workers

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

INTERNATIONAL

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gives "shoot to kill" order amid COVID-19 pandemic response

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
The Philippine president ordered that law enforcement officials shoot those who violate the strict quarantine

The United States overtakes China's COVID-19 death toll

France overtakes China's COVID-19 death toll

The U.S. has the most coronavirus cases in the world

G20 leaders hold virtual summit to tackle coronavirus

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

Albania and North Macedonia, new milestones in EU/NATO expansion to the East

International Affairs & Diplomacy
Brussels decided to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, in a move that will increase Western influence in the Balkan region

World conflicts to resurface after the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic intensifies the United States-China rivalry

Oil war, coronavirus, and corporate debt are threatening with a new global recession

MEXICO POLITICS

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marginalized communities don’t have access to water

Editorial
The problem worsens with the presence of a deadly virus and the need for essential hygiene measures required to fight it

Mexico has brought 8,000 Mexicans home

Mexico is coming together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

The President will inaugurate several hospitals this weekend