2020-03-15
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
COVID-19
English In Morelia, a group of civilians are making masks to protect doctors and nurses
HEALTH
English This fruit is also known as capulin cherry
BALLET
English In the incoming weeks, the Royal Opera House will share announce for broadcasts
TECHNOLOGY
English The IPN could also produce soap, sanitizing gel, disinfecting substances, and cleaning supplies
ENTERTAINMENT
English The festival features films from 11 countries
PETS
English EL UNIVERSAL in English, coronavirus outbreak, pets, animals
WITCHCRAFT
English Besides the candle, merchants tell their clients to reinforce their prayers with hygienic measures
HEALTH
English Alex Garza plans to donate thousands of masks for doctors and nurses in Mexico
COVID-19
English Drones have captured the quiet emptiness of Mexico City during the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19
English Social networks have become a source of unreliable information regarding the coronavirus pandemic
HEALTH
English Although the symptoms may vary from case to case, they are all characteristic of COVID-19
ENVIRONMENT
English The project seeks to reforest 9,000 square meters od dunes in Sisal, Yucatán
English The IPN could also produce soap, sanitizing gel, disinfecting substances, and cleaning supplies