Specialized Bicycles celebrates Mexican culture

Specialized Bicycles is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures and sells bicycles, accessories. and gear.

The brand focuses on the needs of riders and on presenting innovating new products and bicycles. Moreover, the brand is striving to become a sustainable company, create a safe environment for their employees and respect their human rights, reduce its impact in the environment, among other progressive actions.

And now, the U.S. company has collaborated with a Mexican designer, Ivan Octavio, to create a gear collection to celebrate Mexico and its culture.

The Mexican Pride Collection celebrates Mexican folklore and culture through vibrant colors, pre-colonial motifs, forms, and symbols.

The first design has green, white, and red panels and pays homage to the Mexican flag. The second design was inspired by a Mayan legend that said that when warriors wore the jaguar's skin, they became braver. Lastly, the third design is reminiscent of the Alebríjes, imaginary creatures that are both fantastical and colorful.

This is the first time Specialized has collaborated with a Mexican designer or launched special products for Mexican riders.

gm

