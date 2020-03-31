Several Mexican Governors have contracted COVID-19

Leer en español

In recent days, several politicians and at least three Mexican Governors have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On March 28, Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad confirmed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Les informo que he dado positivo al examen del #COVID19. Estoy ya en cuarentena en mi casa. Tanto yo como las personas con las que he tenido contacto estamos siguiendo los protocolos que establece @SSalud_mx. — Omar Fayad (@omarfayad) March 28, 2020

The Hidalgo Governor is now in quarantine and working from home.

Moreover, in the last 10 days, Fayad has met with Finance Minister Arturo Herrera and President López Obrador, who has refused to get tested.

On March 29, Adán Augusto López, the Governor of Tabasco, announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Buenos días, les informo que el día de ayer me practiqué la prueba del COVID19 y me acaban de notificar que el resultado es positivo. A partir de este momento estaré en casa en cuarentena y observación. Desde aquí seguiremos trabajando para que Tabasco pueda superar esta crisis — Adán Augusto López H (@adan_augusto) March 29, 2020

The Governor announced he will stay home for two weeks and emphasized he will keep on working from home.

On March 18, Tabasco Governor took his first test but it was negative.

On March 30, Querétaro Governor Francisco Domínguez Servién announced he has tested positive for coronavirus after showing some symptoms.

Now the Governor will isolate himself and follow the COVID-19 protocol established by health authorities.

In a message posted to social media, Domínguez Servién says he will stay in touch with his team and advisers and that he will continue to lead the state’s efforts to mitigate the health emergency and halt the pandemic.

