31 | MAR | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Several Mexican Governors have contracted COVID-19
Several Mexican Governors have contracted COVID-19
Several politicians and at least three Mexican Governors have been diagnosed with COVID-19 - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Several Mexican Governors have contracted COVID-19

31/03/2020
16:49
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
On March 30, health officials reported 1,094 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths

In recent days, several politicians and at least three Mexican Governors have been diagnosed with COVID-19. 

On March 28, Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad confirmed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19

The Hidalgo Governor is now in quarantine and working from home. 

Moreover, in the last 10 days, Fayad has met with Finance Minister Arturo Herrera and President López Obrador, who has refused to get tested. 

On March 29, Adán Augusto López, the Governor of Tabasco, announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor announced he will stay home for two weeks and emphasized he will keep on working from home. 

On March 18, Tabasco Governor took his first test but it was negative. 

On March 30, Querétaro Governor Francisco Domínguez Servién announced he has tested positive for coronavirus after showing some symptoms. 

Now the Governor will isolate himself and follow the COVID-19 protocol established by health authorities.

In a message posted to social media, Domínguez Servién says he will stay in touch with his team and advisers and that he will continue to lead the state’s efforts to mitigate the health emergency and halt the pandemic

