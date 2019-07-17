17 | JUL | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Samuel Kim's father was allegedly murdered in Mexico
Samuel Kim's father was allegedly murdered in Mexico
Samuel Kim rose to popularity in recent years - Photo: Taken from Samuel Kim's Facebook page

English
17/07/2019
11:27
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
The Mexican-Korean k-pop singer's Instagram has been flooded with messages from fans

Allkpop, a media outlet specialized on K-Pop, has reported that Samuel Kim's father, José Arredondo, has reportedly been murdered in Mexico.

Allkpop has reported that according to a family friend, the 58-year-old car dealer was killed by stabbing in a home he owned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. José Arrendondo grew up as one of 11 kids and made money washing cars to help his family before acquiring several car dealerships in Bakersfield, California. He's also known as the father of singer Samuel Kim Arredondo.

In the last few hours, the Mexican-Korean k-pop singer's Instagram has been flooded with messages from fans and fellow artists.

Samuel Kim has yet to release a statement.

