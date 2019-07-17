Samuel Kim's father was allegedly murdered in Mexico

Allkpop, a media outlet specialized on K-Pop, has reported that Samuel Kim's father, José Arredondo, has reportedly been murdered in Mexico.

Allkpop has reported that according to a family friend, the 58-year-old car dealer was killed by stabbing in a home he owned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. José Arrendondo grew up as one of 11 kids and made money washing cars to help his family before acquiring several car dealerships in Bakersfield, California. He's also known as the father of singer Samuel Kim Arredondo.

In the last few hours, the Mexican-Korean k-pop singer's Instagram has been flooded with messages from fans and fellow artists.

Kamaséan Matthews, a popular Indonesian singer, showed her support through a comment “Sending tons of love and prayers to you and your family. Deepest condolences.”

Samuel Kim has yet to release a statement.

