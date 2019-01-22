Más Información
“ Roma ”, the film directed by Alfonso Cuarón has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.
The Mexican film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film and Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for Best Director ; these are some of the most important categories.
“ Roma ” was also nominated for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing , as well as for Production Design , Cinematography , and Original Screenplay.
The film has been available on Netflix since November and has been internationally acclaimed.
During this award season, “ Roma ” has been awarded at the Critics Choice Awards , the Golden Globes , the Venice Film Festival , and many others.
Congratulations!
