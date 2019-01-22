Más Información

¿Cuándo pagarán la pensión del Bienestar de mayo 2023?

Senado instala la Comisión Permanente del Congreso de la Unión

¿Cuáles fueron las reformas que Morena aprobó en fast track?

Pese a senadores encadenados, Morena aprobó una reforma cada 10 minutos

Fuerzas federales repelen agresión de pobladores que impedían trabajos en Corredor Interoceánico

Roma ”, the film directed by Alfonso Cuarón has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

The Mexican film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film and Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for Best Director ; these are some of the most important categories.

Yalitza Aparicio was nominated for Best Leading Actress, while Marina de Tavira was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.


Roma ” was also nominated for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing , as well as for Production Design , Cinematography , and Original Screenplay.

The film has been available on Netflix since November and has been internationally acclaimed.

During this award season, “ Roma ” has been awarded at the Critics Choice Awards , the Golden Globes , the Venice Film Festival , and many others.

Congratulations!

