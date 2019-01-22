“ Roma ”, the film directed by Alfonso Cuarón has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

Sumamente feliz, cuando desperté hoy tan temprano, (claro, a la hora de aquí) no esperaba está noticia, gracias Ale A. García y @marielmmayorga por despertarme pic.twitter.com/PdziTnDKxh — Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio) January 22, 2019

The Mexican film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film and Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for Best Director ; these are some of the most important categories.

“ Roma ” was also nominated for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing , as well as for Production Design , Cinematography , and Original Screenplay.

Congratulations to Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enríquez for their Academy Award nomination for Best Production Design. @babsenriquez #ROMACuarón #Oscars pic.twitter.com/R4Hacdmbga — ROMA (@ROMACuaron) January 22, 2019

The film has been available on Netflix since November and has been internationally acclaimed.

During this award season, “ Roma ” has been awarded at the Critics Choice Awards , the Golden Globes , the Venice Film Festival , and many others.

Congratulations!

