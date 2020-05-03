Private hospitals in Mexico City are overflowed with patients infected with COVID-19

Leer en español

Some of the largest private hospitals in Mexico City have filled up with patients infected with COVID-19 and have no more beds available.

The Hospital Español announce it had no more beds available for these patients but said it has the capacity to treat patients with other illnesses. The hospital placed a message outside its facility, which read: “We have exceeded our capacity to treat patients infected with COVID-19, therefore, we have no more beds available.”

According to workers at this hospital, they have run out of intensive care beds.

In an interview with journalist Denise Maerker, Dr. Jaime Fandiño said that the Hospital Español had a surge of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms since the majority of them arrive at the hospitals when it’s too late and “almost all of them need a ventilator.”

Despite the announcement that the hospital wouldn’t treat more patients infected with COVID-19, patients are still treated in the ER area. If they are isolated, families must pay MXN $100,000 but if they require a ventilator and an intensive care bed, they must pay an MXN $220,000 deposit.

On April 27, hospitals Médica Sur and ABC announced they have reached their full capacity to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Through a statement, Médica Sur announced it has no more room to treat patients who need ventilators and intensive care. However, it is still testing people and evaluating people who think they might have contracted the virus.

Hospital ABC said that the beds available for COVID-19 patients in its Observatorio facility is constantly changing and asked people to call the hospital to verify if any bed is available.

AVISO IMPORTANTE: Informamos que la disponibilidad de camas en nuestro Centro Covid-19, ubicado en el Campus Observatorio es variable. Antes de acudir, por favor, comunícate al 55 5230 8000. pic.twitter.com/9UWn0VJFxv — Centro Médico ABC (@ABCcentromedico) April 28, 2020

Last week, Mexico City launched a real-time -map that shows how many beds are available for patients infected with COVID-19 in public hospitals.

On April 30, the Hospital ABC, in its Observatorio facility, said it will only treat patients infected with COVID-19. it later confirmed it had no more room for COVID-19 patients in its Observatorio and Santa Fe facilities. On April 17, the hospital had announced that it had no more room for patients infected with the novel coronavirus since they had no more ventilators available.




