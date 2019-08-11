Prickly pear: 3 incredible health benefits

Leer en español

There is no doubt that nopal, cacti, is one of the most healthy and delicious foods in Mexico but don't forget about its fruit, the prickly pear since this fruit is not only refreshing and delicious, it also has amazing health benefits.

According to the UNAM, prickly pear is rich in vitamins; it has antiseptic and astringent properties and can be used to produce honey, wine, alcohol, and even cheese.

1. Obesity

Prickly pear is quite rich in fiber make you feel satiated, decreasing the feeling of hunger and also helps in the digestion process.

2. Diabetes

The fruit is considered as an anti-diabetic agent because it contains saponin. Prickly pear also helps the organism to become more sensitive to insulin, which stabilizes and regulates sugar levels in the blood.

3. Cholesterol

It helps to eliminate the excess of LDL cholesterol, preventing it from being absorbed and to accumulate in the arteries. The amino acids, fiber, and niacin prevent the excess of sugar in the blood to turn into fat, at the same it, it metabolizes fat and fatty acids, reducing cholesterol levels.



gm

